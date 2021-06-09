New initiative sees 'De La Salle Babies' signed up as members of local GAA club

Dynasties are not unusual in the GAA, and one club in Waterford is now laying the ground for the next generation.

De La Salle GAA have launched a new programme inducting the youngest members of their club, who will be called the De La Salle Babies, making the youngsters fully signed up members.

The first of the new bunch is the appropriately named, in hurling terms at least, three-month-old Jimmy Barry Murphy. As his father Barry has been a member of De La Salle for decades so, unlike the famous Corkman, the young Jimmy Barry is likely to be a Deise man and may be instead seeking to become the next John Mullane.

The very special presentation at the club grounds happened to coincide with Barry and wife Laura's third year wedding anniversary. "There had been a bit of debate about what to call the newborn in February," explained dad Barry.

"We wanted to call him James, then Laura said 'what about a middle name?' We said we'd call him Barry, so I thought, 'Jesus, if you call him that he'll be under pressure," he laughed, "It'll be Jimmy Barry Murphy up in De La Salle for sure."

"I've been a member for over 35 years, it's a great initiative and we're delighted to be the first recipients of the welcoming pack and it's brilliant to see all the youngsters back up in the club."

Laura, a Limerick native who now teaches in Waterford, has resisted membership so far but this may change: "The fact that it's Jimmy Barry Murphy is the big talking point in the house but it's nice to have him named after family, and the fact it's after a hurling legend is a plus. It'll be lovely driving up here when they're four and five and screaming and shouting going training like I did when I was young."

While the club currently has roughly 750 members, the Babies programme comes as part of new plans to make the club grounds the focal point for the greater De La Salle, Gracedieu and Cleaboy communities on the outskirts of Waterford city.

"It's looking to drive on the De La Salle community, it's about recharging our membership and getting whole families involved," said club member Deirdre Byrne.

A Community Committee has been formed and included among the members are Waterford senior hurler Jake Dillon and camogie All-Star Beth Carton, who said she hopes that it connects people more and more with the community.

Jake Dillon expects the combination of the lifting of restrictions and the club's plans will have another effect: "It's bringing a bit of a buzz around the place so hopefully there's a bit of a baby boom."