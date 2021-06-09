A passion project aimed at giving Ladies Football a helping hand

Eyebrows are often raised when sportwear companies give their clothing a perfunctory tweak to try to appeal to more female customers.

In marketing schtick it’s a ploy summed up by four words: ‘Shrink it and Pink it.’ The designers of a new Gaelic football glove for women certainly can’t be accused of such cynicism.

Orlaith Duff and Oonagh Whyte both won All-Ireland titles last December with Meath (intermediate) and Dublin (senior) respectively and, even in the nascent days of their ‘Field Queen’ business, are concentrating not on colour charts but on tailoring and sizing specifically for female athletes.

“It’s always the pink or purple glove in shops that’s targeted (to girls) yet it’s always still a small boy’s glove or a man’s arm in the picture with the glove on,” Duff observes.

“We’ve also already found that pink isn’t actually the most popular of our gloves, it’s the black or the white,” she points out.

While the rest of us were faffing around with banana bread and TikTok during Lockdown. Duff and Whyte — football rivals but great friends and teaching colleagues in St Patrick’s NS in Stamullen in Meath — came up with a business to fill a gap in a market with which they’re ultra-acquainted.

After spending their lives buying sports gear designed for boys and men they decided to tailor some for girls and women, starting with Gaelic gloves.

They created a business plan, sourced production in Pakistan, trialled sizing with friends at club and inter-county level and are selling from a website they opened two weeks ago, with a 15% discount for bulk team and club orders.

Duff notes that one colleague found Field Queen’s gloves too tight initially, simply because her only experience was of men’s gloves that often quickly sag on women’s hands.

“This started as a passion project for myself and Oonagh so every little girl we see wearing a pair of our gloves is an absolute bonus at the moment.” Duff says.

Spotting an U9 girls team wearing them in Whyte’s home club The Naul last weekend gave them a real kick.

That’s who we’re doing it for. It’s not about us or making money, it’s about those little girls feeling represented, being able to buy a ‘girl’s’ glove, not a boy’s and this is just the start.

They’ve no plans to quit teaching so this is what their generation calls a ‘side hustle’, with initially more philanthropic than commercial imperatives.

Yet they’re smart enough also to understand the financial potential in a sport that already has 1,300 clubs and soaring participation and awareness rates.

They’re not the first to think about ‘female fit’.

Several new Irish SMEs are producing sports and training gear specifically for women and Cork company ‘Queen B Athletics’ was one of the first. They initially specialised in rowing gear but have expanded and now supply the sports bras worn by the Irish hockey team.

What makes Duff and Whyte different is that they’ve targeted women’s Gaelic and were informed by their own experience in more ways than one.

They had more time for thinking in 2020 not just because of lockdown but because both were rehabbing from long-term injuries.

And those injuries have also informed them about another gender gap — the one in sport science where research has historically been based on men’s bodies. Injury and recovery trends in female athletes is only starting to attract targeted study and coverage in the past decade.

Whyte lost an entire year of football to bad headaches after getting concussed in a league game with Dublin last February.

“I didn’t know until I got concussion that women are more susceptible to it,” she admits. “People think if you’ve been struggling for a long time that you had multiple concussions but it was my very first one. It was just a simple knock on the head but that’s all it takes.”

A torn cruciate, another serious injury to which female athletes are more prone, meant that Duff, Meath’s vice-captain this season, also watched their 2020 All-Ireland intermediate victory from the sideline and she’s not yet back in action.

But both reckon their training as athletes has stood to them, on and off the field.

It’s easy to presume that Duff’s entrepreneurial streak has been nurtured by her mum Mairead McGuinness, the Fine Gael MEP and European Commissioner.

“Mum loves change. She likes challenge and is not afraid of putting herself out there so I’d like to think I got some of those qualities from her, but that also comes from my dad,” she stresses.

“I think this comes from our own sports’ side too. We’re funding this ourselves but we are not shooting above our means. We had to create a business plan, look at projections and measure them.

“It’s all been very goal-driven, like sport. It’s very challenging but also very rewarding.”

Both of their teams — Meath versus Cavan (Division 2) and Dublin against Mayo (Division 1) — contest Lidl NFL semi-finals this Saturday so they certainly know the depth and reach of their target market.

“My family are very GAA-driven. Growing up, I never missed a men’s match in Croke Park but I only ever went to see the Dublin ladies when they got to an All-Ireland final, even though I was born with a football in my hand,” observes 26-year-old Whyte.

Last week my cousin was asking me when crowds will be allowed back so she can bring her little one to one of our games. When I was younger that just wasn’t a thing! But that little girl already thinks she’s going to play in Croke Park when she’s older. That’s brilliant.

Duff says that’s exactly what prompted Field Queen’s company slogan of ‘Empowering future generations’.

“That’s what we feel this brand is all about. There’s all these little girls now looking up to county players around the country and thinking they want to be that too. We can see that in our school.

“For years it mightn’t have been the cool thing to do.

“If you were sporty like us, you were often the odd one out, but now the numbers playing are so much greater and we feel our brand represents all those girls.”