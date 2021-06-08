Considine signs contract extension with Crows

Irish AFLW star Ailish Considine has signed a one-year extension to her contract with the Adelaide Crows.

Considine, 28, first signed for the Crows in 2018 and won a Premiership medal with the AFLW powerhouse in 2019.

The Clare woman missed the majority of this season due to a concussion sustained in the round 2 game against GWS Giants. However, she did play in the Grand final against the Brisbane Lions in April.

Meanwhile, the AFLW has announced plans to include all 18 AFL clubs in the ever-growing competition.

The AFL Commission is expected to announce the 2022 season schedule in the coming weeks with the opening round penciled to start in December 2021. This new start date could see Irish players returning to Australia as early as September and October so as to partake in pre-season training. Crowe said last week that the earlier return will mean 'difficult' choices for many players.

"This time around, players will have to make a decision on whether they want to stay and see out the Gaelic football season or if they want to play AFLW,” said Considine at an event last week. With Covid, we don’t have the flexibility to hang on for maybe an All-Ireland final. We’ll probably be given a general date by the AFLW to get back. There’ll probably be a couple of us booked on a flight and it is either that or don’t go at all because we can’t get visas into Australia and flights aren’t freely available.