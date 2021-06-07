Ephie Fitzgerald: 'I'm disgusted with the performance of the officials'

"If we're not allowed to question referees in a respectful manner then what's the point?"
Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 11:19
Colm O’Connor

Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has tonight launched a blistering attack on the match officials who took charge of their Lidl National Football League tie with Waterford in Dungarvan on Sunday.

Though the Rebels secured a 2-11 to 2-8 win - which sets up an NFL semi-final against Donegal next weekend - Fitzgerald said he was 'disgusted' with the performance of the referee and his team.

In particular, Fitzgerald believed Cork should have been awarded a penalty for a tackle on Katie Quirke as she raced through on goal. 

Instead, her effort was waved wide and play resumed with a goal kick. 

The Cork boss remonstrated with the match referee following the incident and was sent off the sideline - and may now incur a hefty suspension as he prepares his team for the championship

He told RTÉ Sport: "I'm very disgusted with the performance of the officials today. It's not up to the standard that these girls deserve. I was sent to the stand for saying his decision was a joke. 

"I can't say that to him, that that particular decision was a joke.

"I'm probably looking at eight weeks [suspension] now and the man wouldn't talk to me. 

"If we're not allowed to question referees in a respectful manner then what's the point?

We put so much time and effort into preparing teams and making sure they're right and that they do things right - on and off the pitch - and then officials won't communicate.

"He said afterwards that he sent me off for calling him a joke which 100% I didn't do - himself personally a joke, which I didn't do. No [foul] language used, no derogatory stuff towards him. 

"I could be looking at getting eight weeks for that which is just mind-boggling - no talking afterwards and I couldn't even reason with the man."

When quizzed about a high free count against his side in Dungarvan and whether that was down to Cork ill-discipline Fitzgerald responded, "no comment.

