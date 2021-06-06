From crisis to confidence: Brian Lohan and Clare turn a corner

Brian Lohan drew a line under Clare’s Covid-19 episode after his team’s most significant result so far in the Allianz League.

A five-point win having trailed by two at half-time, away from home at a tight Parnell Park, pointed to a fully functioning, happy camp.

Sure, Tony Kelly, back after missing the win over Laois with a dead leg, accounted for 20 of Clare’s 34 points but 16 of those came from placed balls that were the result of hard graft and hard running by an energetic Clare.

As Dublin manager Mattie Kenny said: “I thought the intensity of the game was stepped up since the games a few weeks ago. You can see now that we’re getting close to Championship and both sides really went at it.”

Lohan, burdened by a poor start to the campaign and then embroiled in a Covid-19 saga involving Wexford, even managed to flash a smile afterwards.

It was put to him that it isn’t everyday a player scores 20 points in a game. To which Lohan grinned and referenced TJ Reid’s cricket score for Kilkenny just six days earlier.

“Didn’t he get 1-18 last week?” enquired Lohan. Fair point. The smile disappeared when the Covid issue was raised.

Lohan appeared to simply want to move on. Yet we’re still none the wiser as to how two of his players were picked out as close contacts, and forced to self-isolate, after an outbreak in the Wexford camp following their Round 2 game.

Speaking over the weekend, Lohan’s former colleague Jamesie O’Connor said “massive questions” remain unanswered and noted that “something doesn’t add up”.

Asked if he felt there was a satisfactory conclusion to the situation, Lohan said: “From our perspective, we had two guys identified as close contacts, both of them were tested, the first time they were negative. They served their 10 days isolation, they were tested a second time and they were negative as well. So they’re back within the squad and back working hard.”

Back-to-back wins leaves Clare safe from any relegation threat and Lohan will have taken plenty from the performance. Level seven times up to the 45th minute, trailing 2-11 to 0-15 at half-time and with only a win over Laois behind them this term, the visitors rallied superbly. They squeezed Dublin tighter, ratcheting up the intensity and forcing the hosts to concede free after free. Much to All-Star Kelly’s pleasure. Ultimately it became a free-taking competition and the Ballyea man was licking his lips.

Goals from Ronan Hayes and Cian Boland in the 28th and 32nd minutes had given Dublin a firm foothold, but a first win over a genuine All-Ireland contender since beating Galway in the summer of 2019 always looked just beyond them. Eoghan O’Donnell’s second booking and dismissal 10 minutes from time didn’t help, particularly as he’d been their best player, largely shackling Aron Shanagher.

“Daire Gray was a big outlet for them in the first half,” said Lohan.

“They must have got six or seven puck-outs to Daire Gray on his own, at his ease he got them. We couldn’t really allow him to be dominating the game the way he was. So we pushed up on him in the second half.”

Dublin ultimately couldn’t match Clare’s appetite for destruction though Mattie Kenny still mined a few nuggets of positivity. For starters, Mark Schutte made his first start since lining out against Clare in March of 2020.

Dublin travel to Wexford next Saturday, their last game before playing Antrim in the Championship on June 26 in Navan.

“I think it’s all panning out nicely for us at this stage,” said a surprisingly upbeat Kenny.

“We always said from the start of the league that it’s about preparing for the Championship.”

Clare wrap up their league campaign at home to Kilkenny on Saturday.

“Kilkenny are the benchmark, Leinster champions and such a good team,” said Lohan. “It will be another great test for our lads.”