'It isn't my first time and probably won't be my last' - Davy Fitzgerald on sending off

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald was sent to the stands in the first half of his side's Allianz Hurling League clash with Antrim at Corrigan Park.

Wexford and Antrim drew a fiercely contested clash, with Fitzgerald removed from the sideline just before the break.

Fitzgerald appeared to become involved in a touchline confrontation with Antrim manager Darren Gleeson, and after consulting his linesman, referee Patrick Murphy pointed to the stands.

Early goals from Liam Óg McGovern and Paul Morris got Wexford off to a flying start, but Antrim responded and were well worth a share of the points.

Wexford defender Matthew O'Hanlon was also sent off in the second half after a melee developed featuring several players.

While Neil McManus of Antrim also saw red for a second yellow card offence late in the game.

Speaking to TG4, Fitzgerald refused to get into what had gone on between the two managers.

"I’ve seen various managers go at it toe to toe, that’s the way it goes.

"I’ve noting but respect for what Darren Gleeson has done and what he had done in Antrim, but if we’ve to say something to each other we'll have a go. And that's the way it is, that’s between the two of us. I won't be talking about it anyway.

"It isn’t my first time that’s happening and it probably won’t be my last."

Former Tipp keeper Gleeson played down the exchange with his opposite number.

"It was a contested decision that can go either way.

"Myself and Davy are two passionate people about what we are trying to do.

"We just met in the middle, a small bit of verbals and the referee sorted it out.

"I thought the other two decisions were red cards. That thing on the sideline, that’s just part of the game. We had fans back there today, passionate and high. We haven’t had support behind us in a while. The game is about passions. All part of the game."