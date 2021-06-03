Teenage debutant among seven changes as Limerick name side for Cork clash

Teenager Colin Coughlan will make his Limerick debut on Saturday as John Kiely has made seven changes to the Championship dress rehearsal with Cork (LIT Gaelic Grounds, 7.15pm).
All-Star goalkeeper Nickie Quaid doesn't feature in the panel, with a first start of the year for Barry Hennessy between the sticks. Jason Gillane, brother of full-forward Aaron, is the reserve netminder for the All-Ireland champions.
Diarmaid Byrnes returns to the side after serving a one-match ban while Seamus Flanagan and Kyle Hayes sit out the clash against the Rebels after they were sent off last time out.
Pat Ryan, who got the crucial goal in the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final between the sides, takes his place in the full-forward line with Peter Casey named in the opposite corner.
Limerick go into the game after back-to-back defeats to Galway and Waterford as they look to get their first win of 2021 after an unbeaten league and championship last year.
B Hennessy; R English, S Finn, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, C Coughlan; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; T Morrissey, C Lynch, D Dempsey; P Ryan, A Gillane, P Casey.