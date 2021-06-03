Teenage debutant among seven changes as Limerick name side for Cork clash

Teenager Colin Coughlan will make his Limerick debut on Saturday as John Kiely has made seven changes to the Championship dress rehearsal with Cork (LIT Gaelic Grounds, 7.15pm).

All-Star goalkeeper Nickie Quaid doesn't feature in the panel, with a first start of the year for Barry Hennessy between the sticks. Jason Gillane, brother of full-forward Aaron, is the reserve netminder for the All-Ireland champions.