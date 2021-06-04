Dean Rock vows to be back for Dublin’s championship opener

All-Star Dean Rock has vowed to be fit for Dublin’s Leinster Championship opener early next month after a rare spell out of the team.

Rock, Ciarán Kilkenny, and Brian Fenton were the only Dublin players that started all of their league and championship games in 2020.

Rock’s longevity in particular has been remarkable, with the Ballymun man featuring in every league game for Dublin for six seasons running between 2015 and 2020, starting all of their games in 2019 and 2017 and coming on as a sub once in 2018.

He has not played in any of their three games so far this term — wins over Roscommon and Galway and a draw with Kerry — due to an apparent back problem.

But the man who palmed in the fastest ever goal in an All-Ireland final in last December’s win over Mayo says he’s making solid progress, and will be available shortly.

Colleague Cian O’Sullivan, who has only made one appearance as a substitute for Dublin since 2019, also confirmed that he should be fit for the championship.

Speaking at the launch of RTÉ’s Summer of Sport, Rock said: “Luckily enough over the last number of years, I haven’t had too many injuries and I’ve played in the majority of games.

“But it’s just part and parcel of being an intercounty footballer, you’re going to have injuries along the way.

It is difficult because you want to be out there, but you just have to bide your time and trust that the physios will get you right and ready for the business end of the championship.

Dublin will face Donegal in an Allianz League semi-final tie in Cavan on Saturday week, and Rock could potentially feature.

“I’m getting there at the moment, just a couple of days or a week shy. Thankfully, I’m looking forward to having it over me and having a positive summer.

“It’s just a bit of a back niggle at the moment, I just have to get that right. It’s one of those tricky ones, I’m sitting at home at a desk all the time.”

O’Sullivan, whose last start for Dublin was against Cork in the Super 8s in 2019, reported similar progress.

“I’m dealing with a couple of niggly injuries,” said the versatile half-back. “I’m taking some time now at the start of the season to try to knock them on the head.

“Like Dean, hopefully in three weeks’ time I’ll be fit and ready to go. It was dictated by the physical situation, I had no other option, really.

“But it’s going well. I’m happy with the progress to date.”

In Rock’s absence, Cormac Costello has impressed as Dublin’s free-taker, returning 1-13, 2-3, and 0-6 tallies in their three ties.

On the inevitable comparisons, Rock said: “It’s natural because we’re both free-takers, there’s going to be general comparisons, but myself and Cormac have played in the same team on numerous occasions and numerous times.

“That’s the strength of our team, the competition for places.

“That’s what has made us successful over the last number of years, and that’s what we hope will continue to keep us successful.

“You see other guys coming onto the scene as well, Collie Basquel, lots of guys putting their hands up and making it difficult for myself and Cian when we’re back and ready to get on the pitch.

“You have to go out and earn it, and you wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Eight-time All-Ireland winner O’Sullivan was widely expected to retire after last season’s six-in-a-row success, having been sidelined by manager Dessie Farrell.

But the Kilmacud Crokes man, 33, returned for 2021 along with fellow veterans Kevin McManamon and Philly McMahon.

O’Sullivan admitted he is getting used to not being guaranteed a start having been a first-team performer for almost a decade.

“I’m probably used to watching on at this stage,” he said. “But look, there’s a higher order, there’s a greater purpose in the team.

“Every single player wants to play too, so it’s frustrating when you can’t, but injuries are part of the gig.

“Every player has their own personal story. Dean is injured at the moment too, it’s part of the gig.”