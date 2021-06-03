Lessons from Down Under in winning the S&C battle during a Covid season

It was not just on the field that the Irish were thriving in the AFLW last season. Ensuring preliminary finalists Collingwood could navigate a compromised and challenging campaign was Galway man and Strength and Conditioning coordinator Michael O’Donnell.

Australia was at the forefront of sport’s return. As such, it is a perfect case study that others can and should learn from. Transitioning through Covid restrictions, shortened preseasons and a condensed calendar were all obstacles that had to be overcome. The GAA faces similar conditions.

Already AFL officials are analysing the data from the completed AFLW campaign and the ongoing AFL one. There were numerous ACL injuries while 72 men’s players were ruled out for at least four weeks in the first month alone. That included five captains.

For O’Donnell, it all reinforced the primary goal: Get players fit and keep them on the field.

“Teams with the least injuries tend to be more successful,” he stresses. “You need to really look at your programming.

“I was put in a difficult situation with the two Irish girls because they missed a month and a half of our preseason. They came out just before Christmas and were in lockdown for two weeks. We gave them stuff to do in the room. They could spin and move.

“When they arrived, we tried to get them back up to skill speed. We spent a lot of time working getting their hands and feet back into the fundamentals. Everyone can do stuff themselves, but it only covers so much.

“Potentially, I put too much focus on skill work. All of a sudden, their loads just spiked as well as gym work and conditioning. Programming has to be incredibly flexible over Covid. You really need to be forward-thinking.”

O’Donnell has worked for Hawthorn in the past while also enjoying a spell as the Sport Science Officer with Ulster GAA. Thus, he has experience of both codes. The most challenging factor in both is the same: time.

The recent spate of hamstring injuries is a good case in point. Rather than being the result of a lack of expertise, the reality is that it comes down to the calendar. Further understanding will then come from counties who are meticulous in tracking player’s data.

“In hindsight, you look at the mechanism of injury. For example, with a hamstring strain. Did they do it in a top-end sprint or taking off? What were they doing previously? Have they had heightened exposure to high-speed running? How much work had they done on that muscle group in the gym?

“That is why it is so important to track everything. GPS distances, gym loads with a cloud system so everything is logged.

In pre-season, we do a physical screen and identify weak or tight muscles. The medical staff run that and send it to S&C. We work together.

Certain mechanisms exist to help prevent injury. O’Donnell has used them previously. In theory, everyone would do similar. In reality, it is a luxury only afforded to professional environments. As a result, certain issues become unavoidable.

“When I worked with Melbourne Victory, we did a mini screen every week. Similar exercises to a preseason screen but in season we use some of those exercises on areas we know are high risk. A hamstring contraction test where we can see the change of strength week to week. We then know if it is getting weaker or staying the same. You can actually pinpoint it.

“That allows you to be targeted. To be proactive. But it takes manpower and time that you don’t always have.”

To this end, O’Donnell introduced a new process during his stint with Hawthorn. Too much time was consumed identifying a player’s problem and crafting a solution.

“One of the new processes I brought in was a player’s requirement to report on wellness. We had to be as proactive as possible as backroom staff. Given we are working in a part-time environment, to be really targeted we brought out a wellness questionnaire to be filled in every morning.

“That way, we understood their fatigue levels. Their energy levels. Are they sore? Have they got specific pain in any area? With that targeted approach we can identify the needs of every individual prior to arrival. When players do arrive for training, we can tailor to individuals that need the most attention first.”

Technology has always been a tool. That is all it is, he stresses. It doesn’t steer anything. The only relevant number is the one that relates to the game.

“With the advancement of technology, we can get a lot of information. The most useful information is around understanding game demands. Every player has different physical demands based on fitness, role, body type.

“We need to make sure we train players to withstand the demands of the game, ideally reducing the risk of injuries. That isn’t generic, you tailor it.

“So, a certain player does this number of top sprints. We need to make sure prior to games that player can withstand the demands. If they get to a game without having been exposed to it, an injury can happen.

“Even skill drills, how we work in a drill. Is it done with the speed, pace and intensity we expect in a game?

We want to train like we play, exposing players to game intensity.