Andrew O’Shaughnessy: ‘Limerick are being refereed different to other teams’

Limerick are being refereed more penal than other teams, according to the county’s former forward Andrew O’Shaughnessy.

Based on their three league games thus far, the Kilmallock man believes the reigning Division 1 and All-Ireland champions are being officiated harsher than their opponents.

Free counts against Limerick is nothing new but 2008 All-Star argues John Kiely had a point in his interview following the defeat to Galway where he said “the referees’ interpretations of the rules and our understanding of that is at an all-time low in my opinion. We don’t really clearly know what it is we are expected to do”.

While O’Shaughnessy points out the three suspensions arising from the last two games - Diarmaid Byrnes is available to face Cork this Saturday having served his one-match ban whereas Seamus Flanagan and Kyle Hayes must sit it out - is “not something Limerick are used to”.

O’Shaughnessy readily acknowledges his bias but doesn’t feel Limerick are getting a fair crack of the whip. “John Kiely spoke after the Galway game about not being informed of how the rules are applied and he was ridiculed.

“I don’t know if it’s my uneducated point of view or being out of the limelight but the way I see it is Limerick are being refereed a bit different to other teams.

You see a tackle going in and a free is given, no problem, but then the opposition does the same and there’s no free. Consistency is all anyone is looking for, I suppose.”

O’Shaughnessy does sense some people would be happy if Limerick were knocked off their perch. “(They say) ‘It was great for Limerick to win for the first time in 45 years and winning a second one, that’s fantastic, but don’t be winning too many more.’”

As for the physical game Limerick adopt, O’Shaughnessy knows it’s something for which they don’t have to apologise. “You have to play on the edge. If you’re not then you’re not playing to your full potential.”

Yet to win a game in Division 1A thus far having seen their 14-game unbeaten run end in Salthill last month, O’Shaughnessy isn’t perturbed by the recent record. “They’re after winning the last two leagues, they have them medals so they have been able to use this campaign more for development.

“The league is funny this year because of the Covid environment. It’s more a case of trying out a couple of players, the supporting players if you will, because they more or less know what team they’re going to have for Championship. Whether or not they put out a strong team this weekend, they will want to win but I’m not too sure the result is of huge concern, more the attitude.

“I’d be hoping Limerick will get back to where they were last year but right now you’re seeing teams trying to reach the standard where Limerick were and that’s understandable. That’s all part of sport. Limerick are there to be shot at and there are people willing to shoot at them so they will have to deal and they seem like a resilient bunch so hopefully they will.

“You have to remember teams are not all training the same at the moment. Some will have done heavier work at the start of the league and some would have done it recently.

Cork and Kilkenny are doing well but you have to be mindful of what’s being done in the background. It’s easy to look in and say, ‘oh, they’re not going well’ but training could be the priority for a team at the moment.”

That said, as Cork and Limerick spar on Saturday in LIT Gaelic Grounds four weeks out from their Munster semi-final, O’Shaughnessy has been impressed by the Rebels’ displays thus far. “Cork were the original possession team and every ball that is now hit in hurling has to be a pass whether you’re a corner back and they’re a corner forward. Cork are doing that very well at the moment.

“I’m impressed with the lad from Blackrock, Alan Connolly. He’s excellent, I think he’s a diamond. Every ball he gets, it seems he turns for goals. Its very unCork-like if I could say that but he’s a great addition this year. He could make a big difference.”