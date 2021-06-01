Offaly GAA rediscovering ‘a bit of a buzz’, says Michael Duignan

Finally, some positive news for Offaly hurling.

A win on Sunday against Down — and motivation shouldn’t be a problem after November’s surprise Ring Cup semi-final defeat to the same opposition — will secure Division 1 Allianz League activity for 2022.

That’s because even if Kerry were to win their remaining two games, the best they could possibly finish in Division 2A is tied with Offaly, and Kerry would lose out on the head-to-head rule.

It’s been a difficult decade or so for Offaly hurling but green shoots of recovery are clearly visible.

The Offaly minors have an outstanding Leinster final from 2020 to contest, as do their footballers, while 18 months or so into his role as county chairman, former hurling star Michael Duignan is heading up a progressive looking county board.

A strategic plan is in the pipelines with a strong focus on schools and underage coaching.

“We’ve had a good few setbacks over the years, and there’s still a long way to go, but there’s lots of good things happening in Offaly,” said Duignan, referencing the senior footballers’ similarly strong form.

“Everybody is pulling in the one direction, there’s a great spirit and a bit of a buzz in the county. And I don’t use those words lightly because that’s what makes everything tick.

“I’ve said it all along since coming in as chairman that we’re supposed to be enjoying ourselves here.

“This is a voluntary effort from us all, players, officials, management. Yeah, it’s demanding and it takes a lot of your time but nobody is making you do it. It should be enjoyable and we should be doing this with a smile on our faces.”

Duignan has been smiling a lot lately. In March, he confirmed that through a mixture of fundraising and corporate donations, the county board were on the verge of wiping out ‘a cash deficit of €200,000’.

Even more personally for the 1994 and 1998 All-Ireland winner, his son, Brian, has been featuring regularly and prominently for Michael Fennelly’s senior hurlers who have won their three games so far — all against Joe McDonagh Cup opposition — with a total of 48 points to spare.

Duignan admits there’ll be some pressure on the team this Sunday, against Down in Tullamore, but he says that’s not such a bad thing.

“It’s a crucial game because if we win we’re guaranteed promotion,” said the popular pundit.

“I’d call it positive pressure but when you’re playing sport you want to feel that challenge on you to improve all the time.

“So it’s a big game, there’s no point trying to pretend it’s not.”

Duignan agrees that Offaly shouldn’t lack motivation after last year’s Championship loss on penalties.

“It’s always nice to have that little edge, it does help to focus the mind. I know it always helped us when I was a player.

“Down beat us fair and square and they played us in Abbottstown earlier in the year and were very good too so it’s a proper challenge for us now.”