Raheny GAA receives donation of almost 200 hurleys in wonderful act of kindness

GAA clubs all over Ireland are looking forward to a return to action, but few of them got the boost Raheny GAA club got over the weekend.

The northside Dublin club got a significant donation in the form of hurleys from the Dunne family, but that’s just the starting point to this story.

“Martin Dunne, who was a member of the club, passed away over a year ago,” says Raheny GAA chair Paul Fox.

“He was a great character and is greatly missed in the club.

“Originally he came from Cuffesgrange in Kilkenny, so he had a strong interest in hurling and was involved in teams here in the club. People would have known him well in the area and would have seen him around St Anne’s Park at the various playing fields, coaching various teams, over the years.

“In addition, he had a workshop down at the house where he would make and repair hurleys for the members of the club.”

A few days ago, Martin’s widow Maureen and her family brought almost 200 of the hurleys, of all sizes, which remained in the workshop down to the clubhouse.

They had fresh grips and new bands. Ready for use.

Thanks to Maureen Dunne for dropping down to the club and donating almost 200 hurleys in memory of her late husband Martin. A wonderful gesture pic.twitter.com/SNXXPGHSii — Raheny GAA (@RahenyGAA) May 29, 2021

“It was a lovely touch,” says Fox.

“It’s a nice way to remember Martin and everything that he gave to the club over the years, that people will use those hurleys in games and training sessions.

“We’re hugely appreciative of the donation. On a practical level, anyone who’s involved in a GAA club knows that hurleys cost money, so it’s a big help to us facing into the season.

“But the family put a lot of work into it as well, having them ready to use, with new grips and bands, when they dropped them off to the club shop last Saturday morning.

“The sentiment behind it was appreciated as well, because it maintains the ties to the family. His sons play here and that keeps the connection up as well.

“The fact that it wasn’t looked for, that the family took it on themselves to do that work so that others could enjoy playing the games, that tells you a lot about them.”