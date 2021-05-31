Anthem protocol changes welcomed: 'It’s embarrassing to see players buck-lepping and messing'

Last week the GAA moved to amend its regulations governing the anthems
Anthem protocol changes welcomed: 'It’s embarrassing to see players buck-lepping and messing'

The Irish tricolour flag during the 2017 M Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals in the Annaverna Mountain, Ravensdale, Co Louth. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 20:05
Michael Moynihan

Community Radio Kilkenny City broadcasts its Sunday sports discussion show on a Sunday, and there’s often a reaction to the points raised. But there’s rarely a reaction like that after the edition of May 9 this year.

Former GAA president Nickey Brennan presents the show, and Barrie Henriques features in one segment. Henriques himself fleshes the story out: “On Nickey’s programme on a Sunday evening we cover all matches when they’re available, and a wide discussion agenda if there are no games.

“Nickey gets a discussion piece from me on the Sunday Sport show. It’s called the Sunday Platform. I have a free range to present any element of sport I want.

“On this particular evening, I spoke about national anthems, particularly at inter-county level rather than club level.”

Henriques didn’t hold back.

“The general lack of respect being shown to the national flag and the national anthem got my goat, to be honest.

“I’m of an age where I can remember when those things seemed to matter a lot more. The first All-Ireland I went to was in 1952, Cork versus Dublin, because my father was from Passage West in Cork and we wanted to see Christy Ring.

“And we saw Ring and all those great players, but we also enjoyed the pageantry and the sense of occasion, which was terrific. That was formative for a young boy, seeing that done properly.”

However, Henriques pointed out that Sunday evening the number of players and teams which use the anthem to make their last-gasp adjustments before throw-in.

“I just said that when you look down at players now they’re moving and fidgeting and fixing their boot laces and pulling up their socks, they’re chatting about what’s going on.

“We got a huge reaction to that segment. People were onto me personally and also contacted the show to state that they agreed with what I said, that teams need to show that respect again.”

Henriques’ points were timely. Just last week the GAA moved to amend its regulations governing the anthems, ordering players to remove their helmets while it’s played, while “teams shall stand to attention respectfully facing the flag for the full duration of the anthem”.

Teams will also be warned the anthem is to be played three minutes, and then one minute, before it starts to ensure players are ready. 

“I’m glad this has changed and that teams must now give more respect to the anthem, because it’s been embarrassing to see some players buck-lepping and messing around during the anthem, not to mention people roaring instead of singing the last two lines of the anthem. Hopefully this will improve matters.”

More in this section

Allianz Football League Show: Galway, tradition and crunching the numbers to catch the Dubs Allianz Football League Show: Galway, tradition and crunching the numbers to catch the Dubs
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Football League dates, times, and TV details confirmed as Dublin and Donegal agree to neutral venue
Clare v Carlow - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 Clare GAA official apologises for 'hurtful and embarrassing' comments
#hurling
Kevin Walsh 18/2/2018

Kevin Walsh: It suits Mayo, Kerry, and Dublin for Galway to play 'traditional' football

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices