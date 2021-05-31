Monday post-mortem: Six talking points from the weekend's GAA action

Trivial Pursuit: Division 2 or 4 finals can’t be played

Victories for Dublin and Tyrone against Donegal and Kerry respectively will mean a Division 1 final will be played at the end of next month. Kerry and Donegal’s early provincial championship starts against Clare and Down on the weekend on June 26/27 mean that should either of them win their semi-final, there will be no final.

However, there will be no Division 2 final as Mayo face Clare and both counties are due out on June 26/27. Meath face Kildare in the other Division 2 last four game and their quarter-finals aren’t until July 4.

A Division 3 final can take place providing Derry and Fermanagh win their semi-finals against Limerick and Offaly. Should either of the Division 3 South teams come through, there will be no decider as they also begin their provincial campaigns at the end of June. In Division 4, as in Division 2 the title can only be shared as Carlow, Louth and Waterford also start their championship on June 26/27.

JF

Sides pay the price for Covid training breaches

The four counties which were sanctioned for training during the Covid lockdown didn’t seem to benefit a lot from the sessions with three of them now facing relegation battles. All-Ireland champions Dublin are the only one of the four to reach a league semi-final, with Monaghan, Down, and Cork all now facing relegation dogfights in a fortnight.

It is hard to quantify, especially with games behind closed doors, how much the loss of home advantage had on the four counties but it’s easy to understand the frustration of Galway manager Pádraic Joyce at having to travel to Monaghan for a relegation play-off.

In hindsight, and especially given the absence of fans, maybe the loss of home advantage in the semi-finals or relegation play-offs — every county is one or the other — would have been a much more meaningful sanction for those that broke the Covid rules?

JF

Consolidation is a victory in itself for Clare

When Colm Collins was appointed Clare football manager ahead of the 2014 season, he inherited a Division 4 team. Indeed, the county had been stuck in the basement division since the League’s restructure in 2008 when Divisions 1-4 replaced the old system of Divisions 1A, 1B, 2A, and 2B.

Collins steered Clare out of Division 4 at the first attempt, guiding them a step higher again in 2016 as the Banner finished the spring as Division 3 champions.

Those who predicted theirs would be a short stay in Division 2 were way off the mark as yesterday’s result means Clare, at the very least, are secure of their Division 2 status for a sixth consecutive year. Of course, they might not even ply their trade in the second tier next year should they defeat Mayo in the League semi-final.

But if, as most would expect, that Mayo come out on top in the promotion play-off the weekend after next, it will in no way take from another impressive League campaign where the Banner again held their own against counties who would be far more frequent visitors to their respective provincial final than Colm Collins’ side.

EC

Home comforts not be all and end all for Kildare

Kildare manager Jack O'Connor at MW Hire O'Moore Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Could it be that Kildare enjoy playing on wide-open pitches as opposed to the tight confines of Newbridge?

The Lilywhites are an athletic and powerful side but on Sunday’s showing, they used the ball extremely well with the foot pass. On one occasion in the second half, it only took them three kicks of the ball to get in from their own goals to Neil Flynn raising a white flag.

Jack O’Connor admitted: “We like big pitches and that’s the problem with Newbridge, it’s very tight. I felt last week, particularly the way Clare set up, that the pitch didn’t suit us. Look, we can’t make it any bigger. It’s no coincidence we played well here (O’Moore Park) and we played well in Thurles. We want to kick the ball.”

Despite those comments, the Kerry native joked that they won’t be offering Meath to play the league semi final in Navan. “I don’t know about that, we won’t be offering it anyway.”

BL

Andy McEntee’s Meath are keeping their options open

It’s highly likely that the name of Liam Byrne will feature in a table quiz in Meath before too long, after the St Peter’s Dunboyne clubman came off the bench to make his National League debut in goal for the Royals against Mayo yesterday.

That’s because the versatile young footballer, who plays outfield with his club, became the 12th different player to play in goal for the county on Andy McEntee’s watch.

McEntee certainly can’t be accused of not looking at all his options when it comes to who should wear the Meath number one jersey.

Andrew Colgan has established himself as the first-choice keeper in the last 12 months, but yesterday he was rested and Harry Hogan, who has been on the books of both Drogheda United and Dundalk in recent times, made his first league start.

Andy McEntee had already given the Longwood man some O’Byrne Cup experience and, in fairness, there was little Hogan could do about any of Mayo’s three first-half goals.

But Byrne, who lined out at centre-half back on the Meath U17 team that won the Leinster championship back in 2017, was thrown into the fray in the closing stages.

And duly joined an illustrious long list in the process.

MF

Advantage angst continues to grow

Meath referee David Coldrick provoked Tyrone ire by awarding a free to Darragh Canavan in the first half of Saturday night’s match with Monaghan when the attacker looked set to score a point or possibly set up a goal chance. Confusion and frustration over the updated advantage rule persist, and the latest high-profile incident serves only to fuel calls for clarity.

Canavan managed to break free of a Monaghan defender despite being fouled, but play was halted, and the free kick was sent wide.

The GAA Standing Committee on the Playing Rules chairman, David Hassan, has in

recent days attempted to outline the current advice sent to referees on implementing the advantage rule, but interpretation appears to be anything but consistent.

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan said: “It’s very confusing. There were two men inside, which meant Darragh would have drawn their defender and we could have had a walk-in goal. So I thought it was a clear goal opportunity and an advantage in it.

“One goal opportunity in those games is massive, and we worked so hard to get it. And by the time the championship comes around this year, it could throw up a lot of stuff.”

FM

Reporters: John Fogarty, John Fallon, Eoghan Cormican, Brian Lowry, Mike Finnerty, and Francis Mooney.