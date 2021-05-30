Kildare march on after comprehensive win over Laois

A Luke Flynn goal five minutes before the break was the pivotal score in a first half that saw Laois hang in there up until that three-pointer.
Laois’s John O’Loughlin dives for the ball as Kevin Flynn of Kildare intercepts. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Sun, 30 May, 2021 - 15:43
Brian Lowry

Kildare 2-18 Laois 1-8

Kildare are heading for an Allianz League semi-final after they comfortably dispatched Laois on Sunday. Played in O’Moore Park, Jack O’Connor’s men had plenty to spare as they dominated the game from start to finish.

Laois lined up without star forward Donie Kingston and his loss was massive as their scoring threat diminished with his absence.

Neil Flynn was on top form for Kildare while Kevin Flynn’s goal early in the second half pretty much put the game to bed although Laois did battle back to get a goal of their own to give a small chance of a recovery.

Eoin Lowry of Laois is tackled by Eoin Doyle of Kildare during the Division 2 South clash. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
They won in a canter in the end and now go on to face Meath next while Laois will face Westmeath in a relegation play-off.

Scorers for Laois: G Walsh 1-5 (0-4f), E O'Carroll 0-2, E Lowry 0-1.

Scorers for Kildare: N Flynn (0-3f) and J Hyland (0-1f and 0-1M) 0-4 each, K Flynn 1-1, L Flynn 1-0, S O'Sullivan 0-3, A Masterson 0-2, K Feely, B McLoughlin, F Conway and C Hartley 0-1 each.

LAOIS: N Corbet; R Pigott, M Timmons; G Dillon; S Lacey, P O'Sullivan A Farrell; K Lillis, J O'Loughlin; B Byrne, E Lowry, D O'Reilly; P Kingston, G Walsh, E O'Carroll.

Subs: B Carroll for O'Reilly (HT), M Barry for P Kingston (50), E Buggie for P O'Sullivan (54), F Crowley for M Timmons (58) B Daly for B Byrne (58), S Byrne for J O'Loughlin (64), R Munnelly for G Walsh (64m).

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M O'Grady, M Dempsey, D Hyland; K Flynn, E Doyle, R Houlihan; Ke Feely, L Flynn; N Flynn, F Conway, P Cribben; J Hyland, D Kirwan, B McLoughlin.

Subs: A Masterson for K Feely (HT), S O'Sullivan for B McLoughlin (48). A Beirne for D Kirwan (52), P Brophy for N Flynn (59), S Ryan for R Houlihan (67), C Hartley for P Cribben (67m).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).

Darren McCurry with Ryan Wylie at the final whistle 29/5/2021

Late leveller not enough for Monaghan to avoid relegation play-off

