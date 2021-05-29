Fans treated to masterclass as Armagh and Donegal share the spoils

For the second week in a row, Donegal clawed themselves out of a dark hole without Michael Murphy leading the way for them.
Donegal's Conor O Donnell and Rory Grugan of Armagh. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 21:29
Declan Bogue, the Athletic Grounds

Armagh 1-16 Donegal 1-16

They eked out a draw at the end, killing the last few minutes of the game knowing that a draw would put them into the promotion play-offs.

For the first time in 449 days Armagh fans were able to welcome their team back in action and they turned in a performance that was sensational at times, Stefan Campbell to the fore with four brilliant points from play, while he also created a goal for substitute Tiernan Kelly.

A spectator looks on during the game. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Donegal’s major came from Michael Langan, and they had Patrick McBrearty’s eight points to thank for their status in the top flight being secured for another year.

Scorers for Armagh: S Campbell (0-4), T Kelly (1-1), O O’Neill (0-3), R Grugan (0-3, 3 frees), J Morgan, C O’Hanlon, J Hall, R McQuillan (0-1 each), R O’Neill (0-1 free).

Scorers for Donegal: P McBrearty (0-8, 3 frees), M Langan (1-1), C O’Donnell (0-2) R McHugh, C Thompson, C Ward (0-1 each), N O’Donnell (0-1 free).

ARMAGH: B Hughes, R Finn, J Morgan, G McCabe, C Mackin, A McKay, C O’Hanlon, N Grimley, J Óg Burns, J Hall, R O’Neill, R McQuillan, R Grugan, O O’Neill, S Campbell.

Subs: C Turbitt for Morgan (HT), T Kelly for McQuillan (40 mins), P Hughes for Finn (64 mins), A Murnin for Burns (74 mins), J Grugan for O O’Neill (75 mins).

DONEGAL: S Patton, E McHugh, S McMenamin, B McCole, R McHugh, P Brennan, EB Gallagher, H McFadden, C McGonagle, C Thompson, P Mogan, M Langan, P McBrearty, E McGettigan, N O’Donnell.

Subs: O MacNiallais for P Brennan, C O’Donnell for McGettigan (both 40 mins), C Ward for E McHugh (58 mins), J McGee for McFadden (60 mins), E O’Donnell for Thompson (70 mins).

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

