Division 3 consolidation the first priority for Billy Lee’s Limerick footballers

There’s a standout — and, indeed, recurring — stat that pertains to the counties who moved up a division for the 2021 Allianz Football League.

Armagh and Roscommon were the two sides to earn promotion from Division 2 last autumn. The pair have played four games thus far in the league’s top flight, with just one win between them.

It is the same in Division 2, where Cork and Down have managed one win from four outings. And we see this trend repeated again in Division 3 where Limerick and Wicklow have come off second best in three of their four games the past fortnight.

Of the six, Roscommon and Down will fight relegation next month irrespective of how they fare this weekend. Armagh are the sole county from the remaining quartet who are guaranteed to finish in the top half of their respective group, should they secure victory this weekend.

For Cork, Limerick, and Wicklow, victory alone might not be sufficient to stave off a relegation scrap and instead leave their gaze cast upwards, as their fate may well be determined elsewhere.

“That stat tells you there is a transition when you move up a level,” says Limerick manager Billy Lee. “There is a higher standard that teams have to strive to get to, and then get used to, as well. The higher division definitely takes getting used to.”

Thankfully, he adds, it is Limerick and not today’s opponents Wicklow who boast that sole win among last year’s promoted sides.

A four-point victory in Aughrim is the result that will make certain of Treaty involvement in the Division 3 promotion semi-finals and leave the county 70 minutes from attaining their highest league standing since 2007.

First, though, and before any Limerick footballer gets carried away with grand notions of Division 2 football in the spring of 2022, Lee wants consolidation — to make certain of their Division 3 status. For the stat that most occupies his thinking is not the one mentioned above, rather the one that shows one county in each of the last three seasons went straight back down to Division 4 the season after escaping the basement division.

“We’d be delighted if we did make the promotion semi-finals,” he said. “We’d try and stretch ourselves then to see where we can land ourselves. But we cannot forget that Carlow went up and came straight back down [in 2019]. Leitrim went up and came straight back down [in 2020]. It is difficult to hold on in Division 3.

“It would be great for us to hold on and get another year at it. If we’re back to normal next year, you’d get seven league games, and you’d learn so much from that.

It is really important in what we are trying to do in Limerick to hold on, at the very least, to where we are.

It was Limerick who prevailed when Wicklow went to Rathkeale in February of last year, the hosts scoring 5-10 to finish eight clear of Davy Burke’s side. Fail to repeat that result today and Lee’s charges will be thrown into a relegation play-off on the weekend of June 12/13.

Said fixture would fall exactly two weeks before the county’s Munster Championship opener, and the manager is acutely aware that a league campaign that ends on a disappointing note will likely impact on a team’s championship performances.

Equally, an upwardly mobile league generates momentum heading into the championship, as Limerick’s 2020 season can attest to.

Division 4 league success upon the resumption of inter-county activity fed into a knockout championship where the county comfortably overcame Waterford away before an extra-time Munster semi-final against Tipperary that the men in green should have won.

“If you were fortunate enough to end up in positions one or two in your group, it lessens the burden as you go into the next two weeks. It makes life that bit easier. And if you don’t, the next two weeks become very focused and teams will be stressed.

The league runs straight into championship this year, and teams that are on the up will get that bounce. And you want to be on that side where you are getting a bounce from the league.