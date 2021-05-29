Net gains: Rising currency of goals in Gaelic football

They still matter. In football anyway. And even more so this year, it already appears.

Goals the last few years in hurling seem to have become merely optional, almost a luxury item. In 2017 Galway, who had been the championship’s leading goalscorers over the span of the previous three seasons, pivoted, deciding that not only they did not need Joe Canning playing close to goal but they didn’t need goals at all, and duly delivered their first All-Ireland since 1988 by raising only white flags in the last four games of the campaign.

Even Limerick, who had it plastered up in their dressing room throughout 2018 that they were out to score two goals each game and ended up surpassing that target in the last two games of that breakthrough season, evolved to the point that they only had to goal in one of their five games last winter to regain the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

The route to Sam Maguire is another matter. For years now its holders have maintained that to go for Sa, you’ve to go for goal. And finally members of the chasing pack appear to have come to the same realisation, if the past couple of weekends are anything to go by.

It is, of course, a very small sample size of games. As the venerable GAA columnist Martin Breheny argued this week, with the lengthy layoff players, especially defenders and defences, are still rusty; as they become more attuned, you won’t have the goalfests we’ve had the past fortnight in Division 1 where there’s been 24 goals in just eight games.

For Andy Moran though there has definitely been a notable shift in mentality.

“I’ll never forget in the Donegal-Tyrone game last October when Mark Bradley had a one-on-one against Michael Murphy on the 21. Bradley is a lovely attacking dynamic player who could take on anyone because of his low centre of gravity yet he just flicked it over the bar instead of taking Murphy on.

“But you look at both those teams last week. Michael Langan’s shot from just inside the 21 against Monaghan; Peter Harte going for goal from about the same range against Armagh. There was a different intent there.

A season or two ago, the prevailing mentality would have been don’t waste the chance to take a score; play it safe, take your point, they’ll need two points to beat it.

“But I think this year people have become aware that if we don’t up our scoring rate we’re not going to properly challenge for All-Ireland titles. You need to be up there hitting the 20-point mark, and one of the ways you can do that is by going for goal if the chance is there.”

Dublin do. Con O’Callaghan does. As a Mayo man Moran has seen it too often for his liking. At the start of the 2017 All-Ireland final. At the start of the second half of the 2019 semi-final when he cut backdoor on Lee Keegan, a move he replicated in Thurles last weekend. And then last December again when he made a goal out of seemingly nothing. He didn’t do a Mark Bradley then either.

“Mayo had plenty of players back, yet he was able to identify that Cillian [O’Connor] was on [Niall] Scully and in no time he was playing a one-two and had the skill and awareness to swing a punch at it for the goal. And so at half-time you had a situation where Mayo had played more of the football and got more of the scores but the Dubs were two up.

“They know the value and importance of goals and identify key moments when they’re on. Against Tyrone at the start of the 2017 semi-final. Murchin in the 2019 final replay straight from the [second-half] throw-in because they recognised there wouldn’t be a sweeper back. Dean Rock at the start of the All-Ireland last year. Even in 2013 when I was fortunate enough to get a goal, they were able to go back straight down and Bernard [Brogan] got another one for them that ultimately decided the game. They go after goals when it’s on.”

Brogan himself will openly admit it. Back in his day, and to this day, Dublin have targeted goals, especially like that second one he scored in the 2013 final when not for the first or last time they’d outgoal Mayo in Croke Park.

“There’s no fear in that Dublin team about going for goal. They want to get goals and they’re empowered to get goals.

“If you put the head down you’ll know more than likely you’ll have someone coming off the shoulder and there’s the potential for what we called a ‘team goal’: where a fella pops the pass and you palm it to the net. Most of my goals in Jim’s [Gavin’s] time were backpost team goals. Dean has got a lot of them the last three or four years because he knows there’s a good chance someone will play the ball over to him.

“In football a goal is probably more important than it is in hurling because in hurling the ball moves so fast and you can claw back a goal very quickly. And it’s something Dublin have gone after because of how the game has evolved with mass defences where there’s a high line on the 45. The way you break those type of defences is through runners. I know he’s not playing now but someone like Jack McCaffrey could run for 80 yards with or without the ball and create havoc.

“And then when you have someone like Con, you’re always going to have a goal threat. My mindset was more to turn and spin and take my point whereas he has that old hurling mindset of putting the ball on the stick, driving at his man and sticking it.”

The stats back it up. Since winning the 2018 national league when they had an uncharacteristically low-goalscoring campaign, Dublin have found the net at least once in 36 of their 38 competitive games; their only two blanks were comfortable Leinster championship wins over Kildare (2019) and Westmeath (2020). In other words, they’ve goaled in 95% of their league and championship matches over the past three years.

None of their main challengers have come close to approximating that strike rate. Tyrone went goalless in 10 of their 25 games in 2019 and 2020. Monaghan only goaled in 53% of their competitive games in that timespan.

And even those sides who had a habit of nicking a goal most games rarely scored a second, Kerry being the most glaring example of that. Combining 2019 and 2020, they scored just 19 goals in 22 games, less than a goal a game — and of course they didn’t manage to find the net at all in their last game of either of those championships.

Donegal (1.0), Tyrone (0.96), Galway (0.88), and Monaghan (0.70) also had underwhelming goalscoring averages the past two seasons, well behind Mayo (1.32), or indeed Cork (1.8), albeit that’s skewed a bit by them being in Division Three last year) and of course Dublin (1.6).

But this year it’s evident to both Moran and Brogan that several of those sides are more goal-hungry. Already Kerry have scored five goals in just two games, should have been six as Dara Moynihan’s goal in Thurles should have stood.

Moran adds: “I think there’s a greater realisation that when you play the top teams you’re going to have a limited number of scoring opportunities against them because a Dublin and Kerry and Donegal can hold the ball for three minutes. So because you have fewer possessions, when you get a chance to score a goal you’ve to go for it.”

“It’s also the demeanour a team can get from a goal. It puts the opposition under pressure. In hurling the next ball after a goal can go 80 yards but in football you’re in the heat zone where you can press and get what I call a glut of scores. Even [Stephen] Cluxton got flustered when Cillian put the penalty past him the first day in 2015 [semi-final] or when Kerry got those couple of goals before half-time in 2016 or in the first half in 2013; the greatest goalkeeper of all time was under pressure and couldn’t get the ball out because of a goal and the intensity of the crowd as well as the press. And I think over the next 12 to 24 months scoring goals is going to become more prevalent.”

Brogan can see it too. “This new rule where there’s a penalty even if you’re fouled outside the square, it’s going to create a lot more goal opportunities. You could see it in the Kerry-Dublin game last week. You’re going to have more hard runners coming from deep and backs like Philly [McMahon] the last day having to pull them down because they’re clean through. There are teams with the players to do it: Kerry, Tyrone, Donegal, Monaghan.”

Meanwhile the teams who aren’t scoring goals aren’t winning games and are in relegation danger:

In Division 2, goals are a bit harder to come by but are all the more crucial for that. In only one of its eight games so far has the victorious team conceded more goals than they scored — when Mayo’s 0-21 was enough to trump Westmeath’s 2-12. In all four Division 2 South games, the side who scored the most goals won.

Which means it’s probably fitting how the placings of such a tight division will be decided. Should Kildare beat Laois by more than six points tomorrow, the head-to-head between Cork and Clare could come down to which side has scored most goals. Should Cork win by three points having outgoaled Clare, Ronan McCarthy’s men will advance to the promotion playoff. Should Cork win by three points but are outgoaled by Clare on the day, it’s Colm Collins’ men who’ll go through. Who scored the most goals is the tiebreaker.

And the same applies to the business end of the championship as Dublin’s dominance attests. Goals are the difference.