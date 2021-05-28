Munster GAA unveil fixtures schedule

July will be a feast of Munster Championship Hurling and Football with 24 games taking place between July 3rd and July 30th
Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 10:28
Colm O’Connor

Munster GAA chiefs have confirmed the dates, times and venues for their 2021 underage championships.

The EirGrid GAA Football U20 Munster Championship is the first underage competition to commence on Thursday, July 8th with the Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship throwing in on Monday, July 12th.

The Electric Ireland Munster GAA Hurling Minor Championship begins on Wednesday, July 14th while the Electric Ireland Munster GAA Football Minor Championship gets underway a week later.

July will be a feast of Munster Championship Hurling and Football with 24 games taking place between July 3rd and July 30th with both Minor Finals taking place on August 9th (Hurling) and August 11th (Football) respectively.

Three of last year's Munster champions - Kerry (minor football), Limerick (minor hurling) and Cork (U20 hurling) - are still awaiting clarity on whether they will contest games and complete their programmes in the 2020 All-Ireland Championships.

Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 hurling championship.

Quarter-finals: July 12th: Tipperary v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 8.05pm; Clare v Kerry, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7.30pm. 

Semi-final: July 19th: Limerick v Clare/Kerry, LIT Gaelic Grounds/Austin Stack Park Tralee, 8.05pm.

Semi-final: July 20th: Cork v Tipperary or Waterford, Semple Stadium/Walsh Park, 7.30pm. 

Final: July 28th.

EirGrid U20 Munster Football Championship.

Quarter-finals: July 8th: Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 7.30pm; Waterford v Clare, Fraher Field, 7.30pm. 

Semi-finals: July 15th: Kerry v Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm; Tipperary/Limerick v Waterford/Clare, Semple Stadium/Fraher Field/Cusack Park, 7.30pm. 

Final: July 22nd.

Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship.

Quarter-finals: July 14th: Clare v Cork, Semple Stadium, 7.30pm; Tipperary v Kerry, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm; 

Semi-finals: July 27th: Limerick v Clare/Cork, Semple Stadium, 7.30pm; Waterford v Tipperary/Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7:30pm. 

Final: August 9th.

Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship.

Quarter-finals: July 21st: Limerick v Tipperary, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm; Cork v Waterford, Fraher Field, 7.30pm. 

Semi-finals: July 30th: Clare v Limerick/Tipperary, Cusack Park, 7.30pm; Kerry v Cork/Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh/ Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm.

Final: August 11th.

