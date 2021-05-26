Clare Covid contacts row: HSE Mid-West says they don't review match footage

HSE Mid-West have said they do not review match footage when determining whether an individual is a close or casual contact.

Confirmation from public health specialist Dr Rose Fitzgerald on Clare FM that HSE Mid-West do not review match recordings rules out the designation of two Clare hurlers as close contacts of a Covid-19 positive Wexford opponent from the watching back of the May 16 League game between the counties.

On South East Radio earlier this week, Wexford GAA chairman Micheál Martin said there was precedent in players being identified as close contacts from the reviewing of a match recording, referencing a minor match between Galway and Clare last year “where public health officials viewed video footage and designated players close contacts on the back of that”.

But speaking on Clare FM this Wednesday afternoon, Dr Fitzgerald remarked: “In this department, we haven’t been reviewing videos of matches that I am aware of.”

Dr Fitzgerald set out the process contact tracing personnel undertake before arriving at a decision as to whether a person is a close or casual contact of a positive case.

“In our experience, we have seen transmission within the setting of playing sports and when we get cases, each is assessed on its own merits. So it will be an interview with the case and it will be discussions about their contacts.

“The risk assessment will include the type of contact and the duration of contact, and we have to make a decision based on the information that we have. It is particular to each individual case the assessment that is done.”

A Clare GAA statement released on Tuesday said the HSE confirmed to the county’s senior hurling manager Brian Lohan that the two Clare players were identified on foot of discussions between contact tracing personnel and the Covid positive Wexford players. This runs counter to Wexford’s insistence that their two players did not identify any Clare hurler when dealing with contact tracing personnel.

The Clare GAA statement also revealed that one of the Clare hurlers designated as a close contact of a Covid positive Wexford player was identified not by name but by the colour of their helmet.

In response to an Irish Examiner query as to what were the determining factors in the designation of two Clare senior hurlers as close contacts of a Wexford opponent, the Department of Public Health Mid-West said it “does not comment on individual cases or outbreaks”.

“However, Public Health Mid-West can confirm that our team is experienced with working with sports teams of all ages and ranks in the region. The Mid-West has some of the best athletes in the country, and with that, there is a lot of sporting activity.

“From our experience in the Mid-West, the vast majority of elite athletes and teams are adhering to strict public health guidelines and that allows them to continue training and performing on a weekly basis.

“While outdoor transmission of Covid is much more uncommon than indoor transmission, Public Health Mid-West has recorded cases associated with outdoor sports activity in the past 16 months since the start of the pandemic.

“Covid-19 is significantly more transmissible than it was last year, and that is factored into our public health risk assessment, alongside mitigation measures and contributing factors in a particular situation, including a sporting event.

“In all situations where a case or cases of Covid arises, whether in schools, workplaces, on the sports field, a public health risk assessment is carried out, led by a specialist in public health medicine. The majority of athletes in elite sporting events will be considered casual contacts. However, sometimes following a public health risk assessment, close contacts will be identified by the public health team.

“The designation of close contacts means Covid testing and temporary exclusion of those contacts with the aim of minimising transmission of Covid in the sporting community. Our function is to protect athletes, teams, and organisations by engaging meaningfully and implementing public health measures, and to make efforts to limit as much disruption as possible.”