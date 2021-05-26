Tipperary All-Ireland winner Johnny Everard, 97, passes away

Tributes have been paid to former Tipperary hurler Johnny Everard who passed away last night.

Everard, 97, was the oldest All-Ireland winner in the county and also an accomplished footballer, winning a Munster Junior title with the Premier county in 1952.

After his playing days he acted as a selector in the Moyne-Templetuohy side who won the county SHC title in 1971 and also acted as a referee and administrator.

"It was with great sadness that Tipperary GAA County board learned of the passing yesterday evening May 25th, of former inter-county player Johnny Everard Moyne-Templetuohy," a Tipperary GAA spokesperson said.

"At the time of his death, Johnny who celebrated his 97th birthday in April, was Vice President of his club and the oldest Tipperary man to have won an All Ireland Senior hurling medal.

"Johnny gave many years of service to the GAA and excelled both as a player, coach, Selector, referee and administrator. Johnny’s involvement with Tipperary teams commenced in 1941, when at the age of 17 he was a member of the Tipperary Minor hurling panel. During his playing career Johnny won numerous titles at club and inter county level, the highlight and most cherished of which was undoubtedly his Celtic Cross medal which he won in 1950 as a panel member when Tipperary defeated Kilkenny in that years All-Ireland hurling final. In the same year Johnny also won Munster and League titles.

"Johnny was also a very accomplished footballer and won a Munster Junior Football title with Tipperary in 1952.

"At club level one of Johnny’s greatest achievements came in 1971 as a selector with his beloved Moyne-Templetuohy when they won the Tipperary County Senior Hurling title defeating a star studded Roscrea side in the final. Johnny was also involved in numerous underage successes in the club and was a driving force behind under 15, under16 ½ and Minor divisional and County title winning teams in 1963, that saw some players win a total of 13 medals. Many of those players went on to form the backbone of the 1971 County title winning team.

"As an administrator Johnny served in various positions including club chairman a role he carried out with great integrity and pride. Johnny always had the courage of his convictions, a trait that earned him great respect from all those who knew him.

"We extend our sincere sympathies to Johnny’s wife Josephine and his children Brendan, Pierce, Mary, Sean, Conor, Diarmuid, Enda and the wider Everard family.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."