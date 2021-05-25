Ulster GAA chiefs hopeful of fans returning for Allianz League games this weekend

After the lifting of Covid restrictions on spectators attending sporting events, Ulster GAA say they are ‘hopeful’ that the new figure of 500 people can attend games in the six counties of Northern Ireland this coming weekend.

A definitive announcement is due to come at some point today, but following a series of meetings last week with Croke Park, it would appear the green light will be there for county games.

Already, a number of domestic league competitions have begun across Ulster, but spectators are allowed into games from this weekend, limited to 500 inside the ground, with those attending urged to be sensible and take whatever precautions they feel is appropriate. The recommendation is that spectators will bring their own hand sanitiser and face coverings are encouraged.

This weekend, a number of intercounty games will take place that could feature fans for the first time since March 1, 2020.

In the National Football League Division One North, Armagh have Donegal coming to the Athletic Grounds, while Tyrone are hosting Monaghan in Omagh.

Fermanagh are playing Longford in Brewster Park in Division Three and Division Four North table-toppers Antrim have Leitrim coming to Corrigan Park, having already secured their promotion play-off spot.

A communique sent from the Ulster Council last weekend stated that “the onus is on host counties to stage games safely and in accordance with the Executive and GAA guidelines. Each host county must complete an event plan prior to each fixture they are staging (sample attached) and this should be retained as a record. The GAA will issue guidance to counties early next week in relation to the attendance of spectators at Allianz League games in the ‘Six Counties’ which are taking place after 24 May 2021.”

If there is uncertainty remaining, it involves cross-jurisdictional complications.

“We are having discussions with Croke Park. We are getting the chance to say we very much welcome the return of spectators to games in the north,” stated Ulster GAA’s Operations Manager, Stephen McGeehan. “And we are hopeful and optimistic that we will see people at the game in Ulster, where the jurisdiction allows spectators.”

He continued: “It had been reported elsewhere that there would be no movement on fans returning to GAA games until everyone was to move together. That has never been our position. We are a games’ organisation and when we can train, we train and when we can play games, we have played games.

“For me, this is no different. Since we can bring spectators, we should be able to bring spectators if we can do it safely.”

Now that it appears likely crowds will be allowed in again, the next hurdle to cross will be the method of distributing tickets to supporters. This could be trickier than anticipated.

Some counties have supporters’ groups that pledge financial support for the county teams. Part of the arrangements in such cases can include tickets to home league matches.

It would seem likely that the hosting county board will be handed the responsibility of arranging this.