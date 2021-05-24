Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald disappointed by All-Ireland minor championship cull

Cork senior ladies football manager Ephie Fitzgerald has expressed disappointment with the LGFA’s decision to abandon the 2021 All-Ireland minor championship.

The 2016 All-Ireland-winning manager believes the decision runs counter to the efforts being made in each county to encourage girls to take up the sport, firstly, and then stay with the game beyond their teenage years.

Fitzgerald believes an All-Ireland minor series could have been built into the LGFA calendar to run concurrently with the All-Ireland junior, intermediate, and senior championships.

He does not expect the LGFA to row back on their decision, one which chief executive Helen O’Rourke has stated was taken because of player welfare concerns during the months of July and August and the overlapping of club and inter-county activity that would arise if an All-Ireland minor championship was played.

The LGFA has informed counties provincial championships can be organised at U14, U16, and minor level up to the end of August, but for the second year in a row there will be no All-Ireland series at these age grades.

The LGFA is the sole Gaelic games organisation not to schedule an All-Ireland minor championship this year.

“I would say it is very difficult to explain to a 16 or 17-year-old that you are not playing All-Ireland championship because it is age-restricted,” Fitzgerald began.

“My belief is that it could have been played. Do I think it’ll change now? Probably not. It is a very disappointing decision. We are trying to encourage girls to play the game, and if you miss minor, you are missing two years.

“I know nobody could have foreseen Covid and what would happen this year and last, but an All-Ireland minor championship could have been squeezed in and run in conjunction with the senior championship.

“The powers that be have their reasoning. They think it will affect the clubs. I think an All-Ireland minor championship could have been run off reasonably quickly. I don’t think it will happen now, but we do need to do as much as possible to develop the game.”

Fitzgerald was effusive in his praise of Cork County Board for making Páirc Uí Chaoimh available to the Cork ladies for competitive fixtures this season.

Cork opened their Division 1 League campaign with a 12-point win over Tipperary at the venue last Friday evening and return to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday where they will welcome four-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin (throw-in 7.35pm).

Fitzgerald said tactical adjustments to Cork’s forward play is now a “work in progress”.

“We are trying to create that little bit more space. It is difficult against the better teams. If you don’t move the ball quickly, they’ll slow you down and get a lot of bodies behind the ball.

“It is a work in progress, we are only back on the field a couple of weeks. We have a running game, as well, given the amount of pace in the team. And it is just trying to build on that for the Championship, which is our main focus.

“We are really looking to get a big push at it and, hopefully, if we can keep everybody fit, then I think we are in there with a reasonable chance.”