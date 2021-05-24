Clare GAA chiefs attempt to draw a line under Covid controversy

A statement released by Clare GAA this morning has moved to cool tensions with their Wexford counterparts as a row over Covid close contacts rumbles on.

Clare hurling manager Brian Lohan was furious after two of his players were identified as close contacts of Covid positive Wexford opponents following last Sunday week’s League game between the counties.

The two players were forced to sit out last weekend's win over Laois.

Lohan, speaking after the county’s League win over the Midlanders yesterday, said “there was a whole lot of anger amongst our set-up” following the developments.

However he Clare GAA statement suggests that no further action will be taken by the county board to establish how and why the two Clare players were named as close contacts of the Wexford players.

“Clare GAA asked the two players who were deemed close contacts last week to step back from training and game activity once they were named and as a consequence have to isolate for the intervening 10 days from notification. Following voluntary testing of the two nominated Clare players they were deemed to be negative but will still be isolating,” said the Clare GAA statement released to Clare FM.

“At all times Clare GAA teams adhere to the guidelines laid down by the HSE and the governing body of our sport. Clare GAA will take on board at all times the advice and support provided by the health authorities. Clare GAA will endeavour to ensure the strictest management of health and safety during Covid and non-Covid times for all Clare GAA teams and request that the clubs of the county do likewise as we now move into the playing season at levels.

“Clare GAA would like to wish the Wexford players a speedy recovery and finally congratulate our senior footballers and hurlers on their league wins yesterday in Newbridge and Portlaoise.”

Lohan said yesterday he found it "unusual" that two members of his panel had been named as close rather than casual contacts. He told RTE: “We were contacted by the HSE to say that two of the Wexford players nominated two of our players as close contacts. That was unusual for us because any of the protocols we do is aimed to try and make sure that we are casual contacts rather than close contacts. In one instance in particular where a substitute came on for Wexford, he named one of our players as a close contact so I find it very unusual that that would be the case. We'll follow the rules whatever the rules are, but certainly there was a whole lot of anger amongst our set-up as a result of what happened.”