‘We’ve all moved on’: John Kiely looking forward after Galway controversy

Expectations that John Kiely would offer a repeat performance of his remarks after last week’s match against Galway were doused quickly yesterday.

“Last week is a long time ago now, lads,” said the Limerick manager as he met the press in Walsh Park.

“We’ve all moved on.”

Ah well.

One of the game’s big talking points was Limerick’s losing two players to straight red cards, but Kiely wasn’t about to comment until he’d seen the video: “I didn’t see the incident with Seamus (Flanagan) for the first half, all eyes were on the far side.

“When I looked back there were 40 yards between Seamus and his man at that stage. We’ll see it back on the tape later.

“The same for Kyle (Hayes), there were 30 players in around there, a big melee, I’m sure there was something there but we’ll see on the tape.”

Waterford manager Liam Cahill was delighted with his side’s win, unsurprisingly: The boost in beating the All-Ireland champions can’t be overstated, even if Cahill acknowledged a small asterisk for the win.

“That's what it's about, I'd say every team would say that.

“You know what, Limerick are serious opposition, even down to 14 men there today they were never going away, they always looked like they could get something out of the game and I'm sure John Kiely won't be too worried either, to be fair, after today.

“Limerick have lots of big names to come back. There was no Gearóid Hegarty today, there was only Will O'Donoghue for maybe 20 minutes, and there's plenty more players there as well that are going to come back for Limerick.

“No-one is going to be under any illusions here as to who are still the front-runners for this year.”