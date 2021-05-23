Mickey Harte gets first win as Louth manager

Allianz FL Division 4 North: Louth 0-19 Leitrim 0-10

Mickey Harte enjoyed his first win as Louth boss at Carrick-on-Shannon when his side carried out a second-half demolition job on Leitrim.

Keith Beirne put Leitrim ahead with the game’s opening score but Louth dominated the exchanges for the remainder of the opening quarter. Three placed-balls from Sam Mulroy, plus points from Anthony Williams, Ciaran Downey, and Conor Grimes (free) gave the Wee County men a 0-6 to 0-1 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Leitrim managed to stage a spirited comeback as they held Louth scoreless for the remainder of the half. Two points by Beirne from frees and two from play by Mark Plunkett had them level pegging by the 32nd minute.

A Conor Dolan point sent Leitrim in leading by 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time.

Beirne edged Leitrim further ahead on the resumption but then Leitrim’s challenge completely collapsed.

Eoghan Callaghan fired over a 41st-minute point and Harte’s side were on level terms when Dan Corcoran pointed three minutes later.

Mulroy put Louth into a lead they never subsequently surrendered and went on to increase by nine over the next 19 minutes, a period in which Leitrim failed to raise even one white flag. Liam Jackson and Declan Byrne added two points apiece, while Ciaran Byrne, Ciaran Downey, Ciaran Keenan, and Grimes (free) chipped in with a point each.

Plunkett (45) and Evan Sweeney replied with a point each before the end while Louth’s Emmett Carolan had the last say in the scoring action when he fired over late on.

Louth: M. McEneaney, D. Corcoran (0-1), D. Campbell, D. McKenny; L. Jackson (0-2), A. Williams (0-1), E. Callaghan (0-1); B. Duffy, C. Byrne (0-1); C. Keenan (0-1), S. Mulroy (0-5, 4 frees, 1 45), C. Downey (0-2); M. Corcoran, C. Grimes (0-2 frees), R. Burns.

Subs: C. Lynch for McEneaney (HT); E. Carolan (0-1) for Corcoran (39); D. Byrne (0-2) for C. Byrne (42): N Sharkey for McKinney (42).

Leitrim: B. Flynn; C. Reynolds, P. Maguire, D. Bruen; O. Madden, J. Gilheaney, C. McGloin; D. McGovern; D. Wrynn; S. Quinn, M. Plunkett (0-4, 2 frees), K. Keegan (0-5, 2 frees); D. Rooney, K. Beirne, C. Dolan.

Subs: E. Sweeney (0-1) for Keegan (22); R. O’Rourke for McGovern (55); T. Prior for Rooney (59); O. McCaffrey for Wrynn (64).

Referee: P. Maguire (Longford).