Sligo score three penalties but Paddy Cunningham seals win for Antrim

Antrim 3-13 Sligo 3-12

Paddy Cunningham struck deep into stoppage time to secure victory for Antrim over Sligo in an eventful Division 4 clash at Corrigan Park.

The veteran was stung from the bench and hit the score to settle a contest that saw the visitors find the net three times from penalties, but it was Antrim who were able to find a way to secure top spot.

Antrim made the brighter start with Odhran Eastwood pointing and then finding the net on seven minutes after Kevin Small's initial shot had been saved.

The hosts got their second goal on 13 minutes as Marc Jordan took a pass from Conor Murray on the right wing and bore down on goal before finishing to the net.

Sligo were awarded their first of three penalties on 27 minutes as Niall Murphy stepped up to find the top corner to level.

The Connacht side took a grip on proceedings when they were awarded a second penalty - Murphy again making no mistake.

However, Antrim chipped away at the gap with a pair of Ryan Murray frees and a fisted effort from Patrick McBride leaving the minimum between the teams.

The Saffrons were then in front as Eunan Walsh burst in on the right and palmed to the net after initially losing control, but Sligo were awarded a third penalty immediately after. This time Nathan Rooney stepped-up and drilled home before Paddy Cunningham's late effort earned his side the points.

Scorers for Antrim: O Eastwood 1-3 (0-1 free), R Murray 0-4 (0-3 frees), E Walsh 1-1, M Jordan 1-0, C Murray, P Cunningham, R Johnston, P McBride 0-1 each.

Scorers for Sligo: N Murphy 2-4 (2-0 penalties, 0-3 frees), S Carrabine 0-5 (0-4 frees), NRooney 1-1 (1-0 penalty, 0-1 free), C Lally, D Cummins 0-1 each.

ANTRIM: M Byrne; R Johnston, DLynch, P Healy; M Jordan, J Laverty, D McAleese; C Stewart, N McKeever; R Murray, A Loughran, R McCann, O Eastwood, K Small, C Murray.

Subs: P McBride for A Loughran (29); J McAuley for D Lynch (ht), E Walsh for K Small (ht), T McCann for M Jordan (58), E McCabe for D McAleese (65), P Cunningham for O Eastwood (65).

SLIGO: E Kilgannon; R Feehily, E McGuinness, E Lyons; K Cawley, P McNamara, D Cummins; P O'Connor, P Kilcoyne; D Quinn, C Lally, C Griffin; S Carrabine, N Murphy, R Óg Murphy.

Subs: N Rooney for Conor Griffin (29), M Gordon for Darragh Cummins (55), N Mullen for S Carrabine (55), C McGovern for E McGuinness (63), D Conlon for R Óg Murphy (65), G Gorman for P O'Connor (67), P Naughton for K Cawley (70+1).

REFEREE: Conor Dourneen (Cavan).