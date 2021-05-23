Cork score seven goals in 33-point demolition of Westmeath

Allianz HL Division 1 Group A: Cork 7-27 Westmeath 0-15

Cork sauntered through this desperately one-sided Division 1 fixture to secure their second win of the League and remain unbeaten after three games.

Leading by 3-14 to 0-9 at half-time, Cork inflicted further agony on their opponents upon the restart when striking 4-5 without reply as Westmeath went scoreless between the resumption of play and the second water break.

Goals four and five materialised within a minute of each other two minutes into the second period, Shane Barrett providing the first and a whipped Patrick Horgan effort the second.

Alans Connolly and Cadogan split the posts in the subsequent passages of play to move the hosts 23 points in front with half an hour still remaining.

Cadogan drilled home goal number six on 41 minutes. Their seventh and final green flag was a well-pieced-together score, Daire Connery and sub Simon Kennefick combining to set up Connolly who finished well under pressure.

At the second water break, the scoreline was a scarcely believable 7-19 to 0-9, a gap of 31 points.

Westmeath’s long wait for a second-half score came to an end on 52 minutes, Josh Coll - who finished with 0-5 beside his name - getting his team’s first point since the 33rd minute.

This was a most counterproductive outing for Westmeath and their efforts to climb hurling’s ladder, while, for Cork, this result has already been filed away - with nothing learned from the 70 minutes - and attention now focused on a two-week block of training before the trip to Limerick on June 5.

It was game over at half-time, Cork ahead by 14. The damage was done from the half-hour mark onward, Kingston’s charges outsourcing the visitors by 2-5 to 0-2. Included in this burst was an unanswered 1-4 between the 34th minute and Thomas Walsh’s interval whistle.

The third goal would have cut particularly deep for Westmeath, Horgan’s green flag having its roots in a Westmeath shirt cheaply coughing up possession on their own 45-metre line. This was a recurring theme throughout the first half as Westmeath time and again were the source of their own downfall, gifting possession and scores to their opponents.

The Lake County did profit from early Cork wastefulness and casualness to lead 0-2 to 0-1 after eight minutes. It was to be the last time they held the inside lane in this Division 1 fixture.

Cork’s first goal arrived thereafter, Connolly with a one-handed flick past Westmeath ‘keeper Eoin Skelly.

Two Killian Doyle frees and a Coll point kept Westmeath within one score of their hosts up until the 22nd minute, but the gap swelled and swelled from that juncture on, beginning with four-in-a-row from Horgan, Cadogan, Shane Barrett, and Luke Meade.

The white flags of Barrett and Cadogan during this sequence again owed to a pair of desperately poor Westmeath clearances out of defence that were struck straight to white shirts.

Their lot improved not an iota during a difficult second-half for Shane O’Brien’s players as they finished up 33 points adrift of their opponents.

Scorers for Cork: P Horgan (2-4, 0-2 frees); A Cadogan (1-4); A Connolly (2-1); S Barrett (1-3); L Meade (1-2); D Connery (0-3, 0-2 frees), B Turnbull (0-2 frees), T O’Mahony, D Fitzgibbon (0-2 each); S O’Leary Hayes, R Downey, C Cahalane, S Twomey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Westmeath: K Doyle (0-4 frees), J Coll (0-5 each); C Doyle (0-2); A Craig, A Clarke, D Glennon (0-1 each).

Cork: G Collins; S O’Leary Hayes, E Cadogan, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, R Downey, N Cashman; D Fitzgibbon, D Connery; C Cahalane, L Meade, S Barrett; A Connolly, P Horgan, A Cadogan.

Subs: T Deasy for Meade, S Kennefick for Horgan (both 42 mins); J O’Flynn for O’Mahony (48); B Cooper for Fitzgibbon (52); B Turnbull for Cadogan, S Twomey for Connolly (both 53); D Meaney for Connery (55).

Westmeath: E Skelly; D Egerton, T Doyle, B Doyle; A Craig, A Clarke, S Clavin; N O’Brien, A Cox; J Boyle, K Doyle, R Greville; J Coll, N Mitchell, D Glennon.

Subs: E Ahearn for O’Brien (8 mins, inj); C Doyle for Glennon (20, inj); S Williams for Ahearn (48); C Shaw for K Doyle (58); K Regan for B Doyle, P Scally for Craig (both 63).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).