Shane Conway stars as Kerry regain form with win over Meath

Kerry 1-24 Meath 0-24

Kerry were on a redemption mission against Meath in this Allianz Division 2A clash played in the Austin Stack Park this afternoon and they pulverised the Royals early on thanks some inspirational play from Shane Conway.

Kerry had the ball in the Meath net inside the opening minute when Conway fed the inrushing Shane Nolan who blasted the ball home. Kerry were scoring at will with Conway directing matters and with points from Michael O’Leary, Daniel Collins and Mikey Boyle as well the Kingdom jumped 1-6 to 0-2 clear by the 12th minute.

Meath looked dead and buried as they only managed Mark O’Sullivan and Patrick Conneely but Kerry suffered a major body blow when they lost another defender with Fionan Mackessy hobbling off. Kerry were still well clear at the first water break as Shane Nolan and Paudie O’Connor saw Kerry 1-8 to 0-2 in front, However after Shane Conway added two more points on resumption, Kerry looked in complete control leading 1-10 to 0-2 but Meath then decided to play and taking over completely firing over seven points without reply from Jack Regan (3), Gavin McGowan, James Kelly, Daithí McGowan and Stephen Morris to close the gap to just four. The hosts to stay ahead, leading 1-11 to 0-11 at the interval.

Jack Regan closed the gap to just two on resumption but Kerry regained their grip on the game without ever looking to have the points in the bag during a hard fought second half. Conway continued to convert frees and set up up Brendan O’Leary and Daniel Collins for some fine scores as Jack Regan kept the Royals in touch.

Kerry could afford to even miss a 54th minute penalty which Conway somehow drove wide Kerry led by six with 10 minutes to go but Meath never gave up and two late Jack Regan frees closed the gap to three by the final whistle.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (0-11, 8 f’s, 1’65), S Nolan (1-2) B O’Leary (0-4, 1s/l), D Collins (0-3), M O’Connor (0-2), P O’Connor and M Boyle ( 0-1 each).

Scorers for Meath: J Regan ( 0-12, 9 f’s), J Toher (0-3), J Kelly, D Reilly, D McGowan, G McGowan, P Connelly, E O Donnchadha, S Morris, D Healy and M O’Sullivan ( 0-1 each).

KERRY: D Delaney; E Leen, E Murphy, J O’Connor; J Diggins, B Mahony, F Mackessy; S Nolan, P O’Connor; B O’Leary, D Collins, M Leane; S Conway, M Boyle, M O’Connor.

Subs: E Ross for F Mackessy (15, inj), D Hunt for B O’Leary (60), C Savage for J O’Connor (65), F O’Sullivan for M Boyle (73).

MEATH: C Ennis: M Burke, S Whitty, S Geraghty; J Kelly, J Toher, K Keoghan; S Morris , D Reilly; D McGowan, J Regan, A Douglas; G McGowan, M O’Sullivan, P Conneely.

Subs: E Ó Donnchadha for A Douglas (25), P O’Hanrahan for S Morris(43), S Brennan for M Burke (46), A Gannon for G McGowan (50), D Healy for D Reilly (50), J McGowan for P Conneely (66), C Rogers for D McGowan (66).

Referee: S Hynes (Galway).