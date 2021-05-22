Durcan steers Mayo through the grind and past Westmeath

Allianz FL Division 2N: Westmeath 2-12 Mayo 0-21.

James Horan’s post-match assertion that “Mayo didn’t start the game well, but we just kept grinding away and got there in the end” neatly summed up his side’s three-point win against a plucky Westmeath outfit in a very entertaining contest played in showery conditions in Mullingar on Saturday afternoon.

Westmeath got off to a dream start when an alert Luke Loughlin goaled in the second minute. The home team looked the better side in the early exchanges but Mayo were on level terms (0-4 to 1-1) by the first water break, their fourth point coming from a Cillian O’Connor free.

In this regard, Horan was adamant that the referee had erred: “It looked a clear penalty to us but we didn’t get it, and just played on.”

A terrific brace of points from Matthew Ruane edged James Horan’s charges ahead before Ger Egan halved the deficit in style. Mayo still led by a point when a great Westmeath counterattack in the 27th minute ended with Ronan Wallace being fouled close to goal. Diarmuid O’Connor was black-carded and John Heslin superbly netted from the ensuing spot kick. At the break, Westmeath deservedly led by 2-5 to 0-10.

Scores were at a premium during the third quarter with two points from O’Connor frees leaving the Connacht champions ahead by 0-13 to 2-6 by the second water break.

Mayo brought on some high-powered subs as the second half progressed. The winning manager lauded the contribution of his veterans: “Paddy (Durcan) stepped up when we needed him, while Colm (Boyle) and Kevin (McLoughlin) made a big difference when we brought them on. They are very experienced players. Also, we gave some young lads a chance and they will learn from today.”

Mayo’s lead was four points (0-17 to 2-7) before Loughlin kicked two outstanding ‘45’s to halve the deficit, the first of these coming after sub Brandon Kelly had been denied a goal by Rob Hennelly. An injury-time brace from O’Connor (including his only score from open play), either side of Ray Connellan being black-carded, wrapped up Mayo’s victory.

His opposite number, Jack Cooney, while pleased with his team’s overall performance, was understandably disappointed to have lost a second game in succession by a narrow margin.

“Our defence was immense and we got in a huge amount of turnovers. We threatened them when we got in behind them, and if Brandon (Kelly) had got the ball further out from goal he might have stuck away that chance late on. Overall, we got a great bounce back from the lads despite the setback against Meath last Sunday,” he stated.

Scorers for Mayo: C O’Connor (0-8, 7 frees), M Ruane (0-3), C Loftus, P Durcan (0-2 each), E McLaughlin, J Flynn, T Conroy, R O’Donoghue (mark), K McLoughlin B Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Westmeath: J Heslin (1-6, 1-0pen, 4frees), L Loughlin (1-2, 2‘45’s), R Connellan, G Egan, K Martin, R O’Toole (mark) (0-1 each).

MAYO: R Hennelly; B Doyle, O Mullin, L Keegan; M Plunkett, P Durcan, E McLaughlin; M Ruane, D O’Connor; F McDonagh, C Loftus, J Flynn; T Conroy, C O’Connor, R O’Donoghue.

Subs: K McLoughlin for Flynn (half-time), B Walsh for McDonagh (half-time), C Boyle for Doyle (half-time), J Carr for Loftus (52), R Brickenden for McLaughlin (59), J Carney for D O’Connor (69).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Dolan, K Maguire, B Sayeh; D Lynch, R Wallace, J Gonoud; S Duncan, R Connellan; S McCartan, R O’Toole, D Corroon; G Egan, J Heslin, L Loughlin.

Subs: F Ayorinde for Corroon (45), B Kelly for Duncan (52), C Slevin for Lynch (63), K Martin for McCartan (66), T McDaniel for Egan (69).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).