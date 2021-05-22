Dublin land psychological blow ahead of Championship date with Antrim

Allianz HL Division 1B, (R3)

Dublin 1-26

Antrim 1-18

Dublin are temporarily joint top of Division 1B of the Allianz NHL after their second win of the campaign which, with the Championship in mind, was a significant success at Parnell Park.

A little over a month out from the counties' scheduled Leinster SHC quarter-final clash, Dublin were full value for their eight-point win at Parnell Park.

Donal Burke, fresh from his 0-18 tally in the Round 2 destruction of Laois, top scored again with 0-7 while Ronan Hayes struck what was Dublin's first goal of the campaign in the 54th minute.

It's back-to-back wins for Mattie Kenny's men though back-to-back losses for Joe McDonagh Cup holders Antrim who caused a real shock in Round 1 when they defeated Clare before turning in a strong display against Kilkenny next time out.

A burst of seven points in a row from Dublin between the 14th and 33rd minutes put daylight between the teams and the hosts led 0-13 to 0-6 at half-time.

Daire Gray popped up with three second-half Dublin points from defence and Hayes' goal, following an exchange of passes with Jake Malone, was the decisive score.

Kenny ran in his full allocation of seven subs with John Hetherton and Davy Keogh both coming on and scoring for the 2011 champions.

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 0-7 (0-4f, 0-1 65), Ronan Hayes 1-0, Daire Gray 0-3, Danny Sutcliffe 0-3, Cian Boland 0-2, Chris Crummey 0-2, Conor Burke 0-2, John Hetherton 0-2, Jake Malone 0-1, Sean Moran 0-1, Cian O'Sullivan 0-1, Paul Crummey 0-1, Davy Keogh 0-1.

Scorers for Antrim: Neil McManus 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-01f), Ciaran Clarke 0-4 (0-4f), Niall McKenna 0-4, James McNaughton 0-3 (0-2f), Conor Johnston 0-2, Keelan Molloy 0-2, Eoghan Campbell 0-1.

DUBLIN: Sean Brennan; Cian O'Callaghan, Eoghan O'Donnell, Andrew Dunphy; Sean Moran, Liam Rushe, Daire Gray; Jake Malone, Conor Burke; Chris Crummey, Donal Burke, Danny Sutcliffe; Cian Boland, Ronan Hayes, Cian O'Sullivan.

Subs: Eamonn Dillon for O'Sullivan 50, John Hetherton for Sutcliffe 50, Rian McBride for Malone 56, James Madden for Rushe 56, Davy Keogh for Boland 59, Paul Crummey for Hayes 65, Paddy Smyth for Moran 70.

ANTRIM: Ryan Elliott; Damon McMullan, Gerard Walsh, Stephen Rooney; Eoghan Campbell, Paddy Burke, Joe Maskey; Keelan Molloy, Michael Bradley; Neil McManus, James McNaughton, Niall McKenna; Conal Cunning, Domhnall Nugent, Ciaran Clarke.

Subs: Conor Johnston for Nugent h/t, Dan McCloskey for Michael Bradley 45, Pheilim Duffin for Clarke 46, Shea Shannon for Rooney 46, Eoin O'Neill for Cunning 55, Ryan McCambridge for Maskey 58.

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny).