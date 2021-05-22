Dublin land psychological blow ahead of Championship date with Antrim

Dublin are temporarily joint top of Division 1B of the Allianz NHL after their second win of the campaign which, with the Championship in mind, was a significant success at Parnell Park.
A little over a month out from the counties' scheduled Leinster SHC quarter-final clash, Dublin were full value for their eight-point win at Parnell Park.
Donal Burke, fresh from his 0-18 tally in the Round 2 destruction of Laois, top scored again with 0-7 while Ronan Hayes struck what was Dublin's first goal of the campaign in the 54th minute.
It's back-to-back wins for Mattie Kenny's men though back-to-back losses for Joe McDonagh Cup holders Antrim who caused a real shock in Round 1 when they defeated Clare before turning in a strong display against Kilkenny next time out.
A burst of seven points in a row from Dublin between the 14th and 33rd minutes put daylight between the teams and the hosts led 0-13 to 0-6 at half-time.
Daire Gray popped up with three second-half Dublin points from defence and Hayes' goal, following an exchange of passes with Jake Malone, was the decisive score.
Kenny ran in his full allocation of seven subs with John Hetherton and Davy Keogh both coming on and scoring for the 2011 champions.