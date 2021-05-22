Waterford pip Wexford in south east derby

Winners finish the game with 13 men 
Waterford pip Wexford in south east derby

Waterford's Michael Curry 

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 18:03
Brendan Furlong, Wexford Park

Allianz FL Division 4 

Wexford 0-18 

Waterford 2-13 

It's win or bust for Wexford after they lost their opening Allianz Football League Division 4 game to Waterford at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday

With Waterford having lost their opening game to Carlow, Wexford must now depend on a victory against the Barrowsiders when they clash in Netwatch Dr. Cullen Park on Saturday evening next to keep their hopes alive.

The game had a rather bizarre ending as Waterford finished the game with 13  players having Michael Curry dismissed on a second 67th-minute yellow card, while deep into added time John Elsted received a black card. But the brandishing of cards did not end there as Referee John Hickey red-carded Michael Furlong eight minutes into additional time following an off the ball incident.

Wexford led 0-3 to 0-0 after 12 minutes through points from Robbie Brooks, Mark Rossiter, free and 45, but it was the accuracy of Conor Murray and Jason Curry that gradually hauled the visitors back into the game.

Wexford led 0-4 to 0-3 at the first water break but five points in a row from Conor Murray (2) Jason Curry (2) and Stephen Curry had the visitors in front 0-8 to 0-5. Wexford finished the half strongly with a succession of points through Michael Furlong, Mark Rossiter, Tom Byrne, and Robbie Brooks to lead 0-10 to 0-8 at the interval.

Although Tom Byrne with a fine point increased his side's lead on the resumption, two quick counterattacks set Waterford up for victory. The first after 37 minutes produced a penalty and black card for home keeper Darragh Brooke. Sub Conor Swaine took over in goal with attacker Sean Nolan withdrawn. Swaine excellently got down to save Darragh Corcoran's penalty, but the attacker followed up to goal the rebound and tie the game 0-11 to 1-8.

Waterford got a second crucial break after 55 minutes when a quick counter-attack caught out the home defence and it was Brian Looby who got on the end of a sweeping move to fire his side 2-10 to 0-14 in front, and despite late Tommy Byrne points they held out for victory.

WEXFORD: D Brooks; S Audsley, M O'Connor, C Carthy; P Hughes, G Sheehan, M Furlong (0-2); L Coleman, B Malone; A Tobin, S Nolan, K O'Grady (0-1); B Brosnan, R Brooks (0-3), M Rossiter (0-8, 4f, 2, 45s). 

Subs: T Byrne (0-4) for Tobin (24), D Brooks (B.C.37), C Swaine for Nolan (37), D Brooks for Swaine (47), S Nolan returns (47), D Lyons for Brosnan (57), E Porter for Audsley (60).

Red card: M. Furlong Red Card (78).

WATERFORD: P Hunt; S Boyce, B Looby (1-0), D O'Cathasaigh; J Elsted, M Curry, D Ryan; T Prendergast, M Cummins; J Curry (0-6, 4f, 1, 45), C Murray (0-4), D Hallinan; S Curry (0-1), D Guiry; D Corcoran (1-1, 1-0 pen). 

Subs: M Kiely for Cummins (h.t.), J Gleeson (0-1) for Hallinan (55), T Guiry for D Guiry (60), D Fitzgerald for Ryan (67), D Meehan for Boyce (74), C Maguire for J Curry (74).

2 Yellows, Red: Michael Curry.

Referee: J Hickey (Carlow)

