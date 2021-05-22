Watch Monaghan's Conor McCarthy score a hat-trick in 20 minutes

Monaghan's Conor McCarthy 

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 17:29
Colm O’Connor

As hurling folk bemoans the lack of goals, their football counterparts are enjoying a golden age of netbusters. 

Last Saturday it was David Clifford who was setting the world alight in Tralee with a hat-trick after 40 minutes against Galway.

This afternoon, Monaghan's Conor McCarthy brought his shooting boots to Ballybofey and had the ball in the Donegal net three times in 20 first-half minutes. 

His first was the pick of the bunch, throwing a few dummies that Clifford would be proud of before stroking home in the 10th minute. 

Seven minutes later he was in again, collecting a pass from Karol O'Connell before showing great composure to get his shot off.

And then on 20 minutes, McCarthy had his third. Little looked on when he was picked out by Ryan McAnespie, but someone McCarthy jinked his way through from the 21 yard line before blasting home. 
 

Those strikes left Monaghan lead 3-7 to 1-8 at halftime.

