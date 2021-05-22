Leinster derby off as third Wexford player tests Covid positive 

The Kilkenny-Wexford Division 1, Group B Round 3 game due to take place in UPMC Nowlan Park tomorrow has been postponed following a request from the Wexford County Board.

After a third member of the panel tested positive for Covid-19, Wexford approached Kilkenny about rescheduling the game and the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) are expected to schedule it for next weekend.