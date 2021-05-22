Leinster derby off as third Wexford player tests Covid positive 

The Kilkenny-Wexford Division 1, Group B Round 3 game due to take place in UPMC Nowlan Park tomorrow has been postponed following a request from the Wexford County Board.
After a third member of the panel tested positive for Covid-19, Wexford approached Kilkenny about rescheduling the game and the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) are expected to schedule it for next weekend.
A statement from Wexford this afternoon read: “Wexford GAA wish to announce that we have requested a postponement of our Allianz League senior hurling game against Kilkenny, due to take place tomorrow. This follows further testing of the senior hurling panel on Friday 21st May, which have shown that one further member of the panel has tested positive of Covid19.
“Following receipt of these results at lunchtime today and further consultation with public health officials, it was agreed that there was a possibility of transmission with the squad and players will restrict movements until further testing next week.
The CCCC have confirmed that the game will not go ahead tomorrow and will consider our request for a re-fixture on Monday.”
Earlier this week, the entire Wexford camp were tested after two players returned positive tests. The two Clare players who marked the Wexford players in last Sunday’s game in Ennis were also requested by the HSE to restrict their movements and undertake tests.