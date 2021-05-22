Leinster derby off as third Wexford player tests Covid positive 

The GAA's CCCC has confirmed the game will not go ahead Sunday and will consider Wexford's request for a re-fixture on Monday
Leinster derby off as third Wexford player tests Covid positive 
Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 16:20
John Fogarty

The Kilkenny-Wexford Division 1, Group B Round 3 game due to take place in UPMC Nowlan Park tomorrow has been postponed following a request from the Wexford County Board.

After a third member of the panel tested positive for Covid-19, Wexford approached Kilkenny about rescheduling the game and the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) are expected to schedule it for next weekend.

A statement from Wexford this afternoon read: “Wexford GAA wish to announce that we have requested a postponement of our Allianz League senior hurling game against Kilkenny, due to take place tomorrow. This follows further testing of the senior hurling panel on Friday 21st May, which have shown that one further member of the panel has tested positive of Covid19.

“Following receipt of these results at lunchtime today and further consultation with public health officials, it was agreed that there was a possibility of transmission with the squad and players will restrict movements until further testing next week. 

The CCCC have confirmed that the game will not go ahead tomorrow and will consider our request for a re-fixture on Monday.” 

Earlier this week, the entire Wexford camp were tested after two players returned positive tests. The two Clare players who marked the Wexford players in last Sunday’s game in Ennis were also requested by the HSE to restrict their movements and undertake tests.

More in this section

Brian Concannon and Cathal Barrett 22/5/2021 Breen steers Tipp home as 14-man Galway finally wilt
Patrick Maher 8/5/2021 Tipp boss Sheedy confirms Bonner Maher gone for season: 'He's such a loss to the Championship'
Libby Coppinger has a shot on goal saved by Lauren Fitzpatrick 21/5/2021 'Phenomenally fit' Cork open campaign with big win over Tipp
Jonny Cooper 19/12/2020

Comerford and Cooper come in to face Kingdom

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices