Comerford and Cooper come in to face Kingdom

Two changes from side that defeated Roscommon last Sunday
EXPERIENCE: Multiple All-Ireland winner Jonny Cooper comes into the Dublin defence for Sunday's clash with Kerry in Thurles.

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 14:54
Tony Leen

ALL-Ireland champions Dublin have made two changes for Sunday’s glamour Allianz League meeting with Kerry at Semple Stadium (1.45, TG4).

Evan Comerford comes in between the sticks while Jonny Cooper replaces Seán MacMahon in the full bac line.

Both Dublin and Kerry are aiming to make it two wins from two in the League, following victories over Roscommon and Galway respectively on the opening weekend.

DUBLIN (AFL v Kerry): E Comerford; E Murchan, D Byrne, J Cooper; J McCarthy, J Small, R McDaid; B Fenton, T Lahiff; N Scully, C Kilkenny, D Mullin; P Small, C O'Callaghan, C Costello.

