Times, TV details, team news, and predictions: All you need to know ahead of this weekend's football league games

SATURDAY

Allianz Football League, Round 2

Division 1 North

Donegal v Monaghan, MacCumhaill Park 5pm (B. Cassidy, Derry) Live Eir Sports, RTÉ

It’s do the proverbial or get off the pot time for Monaghan as a second successive defeat would all but confirm their relegation play-off spot. Fortress Ballybofey is not where any team wants to be going looking for two points and last year’s Ulster runners-up should be as impressive as they were against Tyrone.

Verdict: Donegal.

Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds 7pm (D. Gough, Meath) Live Eir Sports

By the time they take to the field, these two will know a lot about what is on the line here. For all the expectation and excitement brought with the new Tyrone management, a relegation play-off would kill that feelgood factor. The team were naive against Donegal but should have enough to beat their neighbours in what could be a more open encounter than many expect.

Verdict: Tyrone

Division 2 North

Westmeath v Mayo, TEG Cusack Park 3pm (N. Mooney, Cavan) Live Eir Sports

Having come so close to beating Meath, Jack Cooney’s men must harness that disappointment to stand a chance of upsetting Mayo who looked in fine fettle in Castlebar last weekend. Ray Connellan, John Heslin and Luke Loughlin all have to win their individual battles to give Westmeath a chance.

Verdict: Mayo

Division 2 South

Laois v Cork, MW Hire O’Moore Park 7pm (B. Judge, Sligo) Live GAAGO

A second successive defeat for either team would all but end their promotion interests and for Cork, who highlighted the importance of getting back to Division 1 before the start of the campaign, such a result would be particularly damaging. The final scorelines last weekend were kinder than they should have been to both teams but Cork should be motivated more by their backs being to the wall.

Verdict: Cork

Division 3 North

Derry v Fermanagh, Owenbeg, 5pm (P. Faloon, Down) Live GAAGO

Impressive victories for both teams on opening weekend, Fermanagh perhaps that bit more battle-hardened by their win over Cavan. Derry looked a far fitter team than Longford and can build on that display.

Verdict: Derry.

Cavan v Longford, Kingspan Breffni Park, 7pm (C. Reilly, Meath) Live GAAGO

Given Cavan’s topsy-turvy league form in recent years, the loss to Fermanagh shouldn’t have been a surprise but the Ulster champions can make amends here.

Verdict: Cavan.

Division 3 South

Offaly v Limerick, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park 3pm (J. Gilmartin, Sligo) Live GAAGO

One if not two of these teams will be in the promotion semi-finals but after seeing off Tipperary, Billy Lee’s men won’t be travelling to Tullamore in fear. A solid start for Offaly in Aughrim but they face a team of similar quality today.

Verdict: Draw.

Tipperary v Wicklow, Semple Stadium, 4.30pm (S. Mulvihill, Kerry) Live GAAGO

The appearance of Iain Corbett off the bench shook Tipperary and they have to be better prepared if they are to stay in the race for promotion. Wicklow are well managed but don’t have the same level of personnel as David Power.

Verdict: Tipperary

Division 4 South

Wexford v Waterford, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3pm (J. Hickey, Carlow) LIve GAAGO

A chastening result for Waterford at home last weekend and while they should improve on this short trip Wexford know a win will see them into the promotion semi-finals.

Verdict: Wexford.

Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1A, Round 1

Mayo v Galway, Elverys MacHale Park 7.30pm (S. Coyle, Donegal) Live TG4

A new leaf has been turned over for Mayo and in time more players could come in from the cold but manager Michael Moyles will need time to get his message across. Galway should have enough in their armoury to win.

Verdict: Galway.

SUNDAY

Allianz Football League, Round 2

Division 1 South

Dublin v Kerry, Semple Stadium, 1.45pm (S. Hurson, Tyrone) Live TG4

One win against a poor Galway team and suddenly Kerry’s world has been set right, but then they had waited so long to get that Cork defeat out of their hair. Their communication, attitude and finishing was exemplary but Dublin were as professional as ever in Roscommon. Peter Keane’s intent should manifest itself here. Containing Dublin won’t be enough but the exuberance of their David Clifford-led forward line can be the difference.

Verdict: Kerry

Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium, 2pm (D. Coldrick, Meath) Live GAAGO

How this one will go is anyone’s guess except to say it should be a hell of a lot tighter than the teams’ first-round reverses. There must be a bite in Galway after being so poor in Tralee although Roscommon’s defeat to Dublin was made worse by a couple of harsh calls.

Verdict: Draw.

Division 2 North

Down v Meath, Athletic Grounds 3.45pm (N. Cullen, Fermanagh) Live GAAGO

If Paddy Tally’s men aren’t too scarred by how they went down to Mayo and realise it’s a case of who finishes second to the 2020 All-Ireland runners-up, then they can recover. However, Meath will be better for coming through an awkward derby.

Verdict: Meath

Division 2 South

Kildare v Clare, St Conleth’s Park, 2pm (F. Kelly, Longford) Live GAAGO

A preliminary promotion final, if you will, and in Thurles last weekend it really did feel as if Jack O’Connor was beginning to work his magic with Kildare. Clare, though, were just as good in Ennis and they have come through scrapes with the Lilywhites before but the home team’s teeth appear sharper now.

Verdict: Kildare

Division 4 North

Leitrim v Louth, Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 3pm (P. Maguire, Longford) Live GAAGO

Mickey Harte won’t lay it on too thick with his players after they gave up a gilt-edged chance to take two opening points. There is more pressure on them than Leitrim to win in Carrick-on-Shannon but they can.

Verdict: Louth

Antrim v Sligo, Corrigan Park, 4pm (C. Dourneen, Cavan) Live GAAGO

After getting the better of his former master Harte, Enda McGinley will look to beat an old adversary in Tony McEntee again. Both of their teams came through rollicking Round 1 games but the Saffrons’ edgy win was more impressive.

Verdict: Antrim.

Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1A, Round 1

Donegal v Westmeath, MacCumhaill Park 1pm (J. Devlin, Galway)

Westmeath struggled in Division 1 last year and up against a Donegal team with a striking attack first day out it could be another tough day at the office.

Verdict: Donegal

Dublin v Waterford, Parnell Park 2pm (K. Phelan, Laois)

The All-Ireland champions are known to be slow burners and have just seven of their 2020 final team in the named team, but given the close proximity to the championship this year they should be sharper than usual.

Verdict: Dublin.