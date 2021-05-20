Joe Canning named at midfield as Galway make nine changes for Tipp challenge 

In addition to Canning, there are starting berths for Darren Morrissey, five-time All-Star Daithí Burke, TJ Brennan and Aidan Harte
Joe Canning of Galway celebrates scoring a late point during the Allianz League win over Limerick last weekend. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 21:56
Eoghan Cormican

Joe Canning is named at midfield on the Galway hurling team to face Tipperary on Saturday afternoon (Semple Stadium, 1.30).

The inclusion of Canning is one of nine changes to the Galway team that ended Limerick's 14-game unbeaten run last Sunday in Salthill.

In addition to Canning, there are starting berths for Darren Morrissey, five-time All-Star Daithí Burke, TJ Brennan, Aidan Harte, Johnny Coen, Jason Flynn, Conor Cooney, and Kevin Cooney.

Galway's clash with Tipp is live on TG4 Saturday afternoon.

The clash kicks off the televised action on another busy weekend and comes as GAA patrons have been warned to be mindful of bogus streaming links circulating online in advance of this weekend’s National League games.

Fans are being reminded that GAAGO is the exclusive provider of live-streamed League fixtures outside of the games being shown on RTÉ and TG4.

Galway (Allianz HL Div 1A v Tipperary): E Murphy; D Morrissey, D Burke, TJ Brennan; A Tuohey, P Mannion, A Harte; J Canning, J Coen; J Cooney, J Flynn, C Cooney; B Concannon, K Cooney, C Whelan.

