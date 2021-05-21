Kerry v Dublin: Traffic jams, tirades and a moment of magic on a memorable trip to Tipp

Memory lane leads to Semple Stadium and 20 years ago this Sunday when Kerry and Dublin spar but it’s not a trail that Dara Ó Cinnéide is overly keen to amble down.

What was to befall Kerry against Meath in that year’s All-Ireland semi-final is the first thing that comes to mind when 2001 is mentioned. Dublin? At the time, they weren’t much of a consideration for Páidí Ó Sé’s team.

“I don’t want to downplay the games too much but Dublin weren’t a major factor at the time,” says Ó Cinnéide, full-forward in the drawn All-Ireland quarter-final and replay in Thurles. “It was a nice time to play Dublin because Meath and Galway were our big rivals back then and Armagh were an emerging threat.

"I do remember saying that I wished it was in Croke Park but it was before Dublin were actually filling Croke Park. They disappeared after ‘95 when Meath came on the scene.

“It was only afterwards it became immortalised because of what Maurice Fitz did and the Dubs on their holidays in Kerry talking about being stuck in traffic jams and the slagging they were getting, ‘It’s no harm to go past the Red Cow roundabout.’ Our bubble was burst fairly quickly by Meath so all we wanted to do was erase and rewind that year.”

That it took a moment of genius from Fitzgerald to save Kerry’s blushes against a team they didn’t really respect was a sore point for the Munster champions. How they squandered a seven-point lead with 15 minutes remaining was a portent of what was to come against Meath.

And despite manufacturing that handsome advantage, Kerry had let-offs when Colin Moran and Dessie Farrell missed golden goal opportunities. “I remember Dessie Farrell missing the chance (hitting the crossbar). Dessie was a hell of a player but to this day I don’t know how he missed that chance,” says Ó Cinnéide.

Kerry’s first-half goal had come when Ó Cinnéide kicked soccer-style into the path of Aodán MacGearailt to boot to the net — “I took a shot from a stupid angle that Davy Byrne saved and the ball came back out to me.”

Scoring one of the late goals that put Kerry on the rack, Vinny Murphy’s contribution off the bench was deemed vindication after he had not been called into the Kingdom squad despite three strong years lining out for Kerins O’Rahillys in the late 1990s having been surplus to requirements in Dublin.

Ó Cinnéide recalls: “Rightly or wrongly, the perception was he didn’t get a fair crack of the whip in Kerry and it was an easy stick to beat us with — ‘Oh, he wasn’t good enough for Kerry’ — and he did a bit of damage against us, no more than Karl O’Dwyer three years previously. There was more nuance to it than that.”

Despite Tommy Carr’s best efforts to put him off — he has since apologised on a number of occasions — Fitzgerald’s sideline point earned Kerry a second day.

“It was unsporting to have a pop at Maurice,” Ó Cinnéide remarks. “It was the wrong thing to do anyway because that would have only focused Maurice’s mind more.

He was one of those lads you’d leave off — if he was going to miss it, he was going to miss it.

After too many run-ins with referee Mick Curley, Carr was restricted to the stand for the replay the following weekend but in the replay it was Ó Sé’s turn to row with match official Pat McEnaney after he sent off his nephew Tomás for what Ó Cinnéide describes as a “horrific” trip on Moran as the young Dublin forward was running through on goal. So furious was Ó Sé with the decision, he had to be held back by linesmen Gerry Kinneavy and Seamus Prior.

“It was fairly robust,” Kinneavy recalls now. “You knew Páidí, he could fly off the cuff and he was fairly irate because of Tomás Ó Sé’s sending off and being related to him.”

Ó Cinnéide laughs at the thought of his late friend attempting to use the sending off to his advantage in a post-match interview with RTÉ: “Páidí had a pop at the media afterwards about how pundits were influencing the game being referred, the sending off and I was thinking, ‘Ah, Páidí, how are you going to defend that one?’”

The 15-point defeat to Meath that followed was just as indefensible, Johnny Crowley, two-goal hero in the replay, their only saving grace.

“Johnny was unmarkable that year. We didn’t see the train coming with Meath but I do remember even between the two games training savage. I came off in the replay with a back spasm with tiredness.”