Cork GAA advertising for new commercial director

They will be responsible for maximising commercial opportunities both new and existing, such as Rebels’ Bounty.
Cork GAA advertising for new commercial director

The “suitably qualified individual” will be primarily based in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 21:08
John Fogarty

Cork GAA are advertising for a commercial director.

After recently appointing a new financial manager Denis Calnan who started in his role this week, the county are seeking a “suitably qualified individual” who will be primarily based in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

They will be responsible for maximising commercial opportunities both new and existing, such as Rebels’ Bounty.

A minimum of five years’ experience in a marketing or commercial is essential while a knowledge and understanding of Cork GAA and a passion for Gaelic games is considered desirable criteria.

Applications are accepted up to May 31.

More in this section

John Kiely 16/5/2021 John Kiely 'wholeheartedly retracts' and apologises to Galway over post-match comments
Carla Rowe: All-conquering Dubs can get even better Carla Rowe: All-conquering Dubs can get even better
Galway v Limerick - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 2 Former Galway defender Sylvie Linnane reckons camogie now more physical than hurling
#cork gaa
Seamus Harnedy receives a red card 10/3/2019

Suspensions can be served in relegation play-offs, GAA confirm

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices