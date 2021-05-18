Cork GAA advertising for new commercial director

Cork GAA are advertising for a commercial director.

After recently appointing a new financial manager Denis Calnan who started in his role this week, the county are seeking a “suitably qualified individual” who will be primarily based in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

They will be responsible for maximising commercial opportunities both new and existing, such as Rebels’ Bounty.

A minimum of five years’ experience in a marketing or commercial is essential while a knowledge and understanding of Cork GAA and a passion for Gaelic games is considered desirable criteria.

Applications are accepted up to May 31.