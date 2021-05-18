Suspensions can be served in relegation play-offs, GAA confirm

However, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) have ensured that a “next game suspension” is applicable to demotion clashes
Cork's Seamus Harnedy receives a red card in the 2019 league clash with Tipp. He sat out the relegation play-off, meaning he could line out in the Championship opener that year. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 15:40
John Fogarty

Suspensions can be served in the six Allianz Football League relegation play-offs later this month as the GAA have temporarily closed an unusual disciplinary loophole.

Although semi-finals are considered season games, relegation play-offs are not and therefore don’t usually count towards fulfilling a ban. However, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) have ensured that a “next game suspension” is applicable to those demotion clashes.

As well as bans being served in those matches, sendings off in those fixtures will become game-based suspensions. The CCCC had feared players who picked up bans in the relegation play-offs might avoid penalty because they are not normal season games and are time-based.

However, any hurler sent off in the final round of Division 1, whose team ends up in the relegation play-off, will miss their Championship opener as it is the next season game and the play-off won’t be played until July.

In 2019, Cork captain Seamus Harnedy and Kilkenny defender Conor Delaney avoided bans carrying forward to the Championship as the counties’ relegation play-off, which they sat out, was deemed not to be such a play-off by the Central Appeals Committee.

The game did not count towards relegation and was only played to ascertain which divisional group they would play in last year.

