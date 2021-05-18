Suspensions can be served in relegation play-offs, GAA confirm

Suspensions can be served in the six Allianz Football League relegation play-offs later this month as the GAA have temporarily closed an unusual disciplinary loophole.

Although semi-finals are considered season games, relegation play-offs are not and therefore don’t usually count towards fulfilling a ban. However, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) have ensured that a “next game suspension” is applicable to those demotion clashes.