Counties circumvent maor foirne ban by deploying selectors as hurley carriers

Inter-county hurling teams are attempting to get around the disbandment of the maor foirne position by deploying their selectors as hurley carriers to convey messages to teams.

Following the decision by Congress in February to discontinue the running selector role, more counties have been electing to spread their management team around the pitch.

In Thurles on Saturday, Cork selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan and coach Ian O’Connell operated as hurley carriers as did Tipperary coaches Tommy Dunne and Eoin Kelly.

Pre-Covid match regulations prevented selectors from performing such roles. Match regulation 2.7 stated: “Selectors must sit in their designated area and may not act as Water/Hurley Carriers.”

However, since last year they have been permitted. Regulation 2.10 reads: “Official team personnel (Selectors/Coaches) may act as Maor Camán but substitutes, injured players or members of the extended panel may not.

“In the event that any injured player or a member of the extended panel act as a Maoir Uisce, any breach of rule, shall be considered as a Misconduct at Games by Team Officials infraction.”

Each team is permitted two hurley carriers, positioned on opposing sides of the field between the 20 metre and 45m lines, one in their own team's half of the pitch and the other in the opposing half. They can only enter the field to offer a replacement hurley.

Gaelic football managements are having to rely on water breaks to get their messages across to players as on top of the maor foirne role being discontinued, the maor uisce role has been disbanded as part of Covid protocols.

In 2019, when selectors were prevented from acting as hurley carriers, Tipperary coach/selector Eamon O’Shea was able to operate as a maor camán as he was not officially named as being part of the management team. Kelly also filled the role as he too wasn’t a selector.