Brian Lohan refuses to panic after successive Clare defeats

Clare manager Brian Lohan is adamant the team are moving in the right direction despite a second successive defeat in seven days.

Asked if the performance against Wexford in Ennis yesterday was an improvement on the loss to Antrim, he replied: “Oh yeah absolutely, last week was terrible.”

Just like the game in Belfast, Clare’s finish left a lot to be desired as they coughed up an unanswered 2-4 before Rory O’Connor sealed the win for Wexford with an additional time free.

Lohan had largely been pleased with his team’s performance having led by eight points just after the hour mark.

“Yeah, I’m disappointed with how we finished the game. We were very positive for 63, 64 minutes but certainly the last 10 minutes was poor.”

He added: “Obviously we’d prefer to be winning games and the game is all about winning but it is about trying to strengthen up our panel as well and introduce young guys.

“We introduced two 19-year-olds last week and the same again this week. So we’ll see how things go.”

Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald was delighted poor free-taking didn’t cost his team in the end.

Seven wides were recorded from placed balls in scoring areas, six from Lee Chin.

“Clare popped their frees, we didn’t pop ours. We wouldn’t have been in a bad position.

“Ten minutes before half-time we got control of the game again, back to two points, and then you get hit with a sucker punch. Then we had the first 10 minutes down to 14 again in the second half (Joe O’Connor’s sin bin).

“I can’t expect them to be nailing everything, normally Chinner would put those frees over in his sleep and he will be going back on the frees, 100%, I have massive confidence in him and I will put him back on them again but fair play, Rory got one tight angle at the end and he made it count.”