Galway end Limerick's 14-game unbeaten run with polished performance

Galway 0-26 Limerick 1-17

Limerick’s 14-game unbeaten run is no more, Galway producing a polished performance at Salthill to secure back-to-back League wins.

The six-point defeat was Limerick’s first in 22 months, John Kiely’s charges having not come off second best in a competitive fixture since the All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kilkenny on July 27, 2019.

Truth be told, the reigning League and All-Ireland champions played second fiddle for much of this Division 1 fixture. The visitors led only once - that in the opening two minutes - and trailed their opponents from the 15th minute onwards.

Behind by three at the break, two-in-a-row at the start of the second half did bring Limerick within the minimum, but it was to be the last time they stood this close to their hosts.

A further brace from sub Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes (free) right before the second water break left proceedings delicately poised entering the final quarter, 0-19 to 1-14. But again Galway found another gear, outscoring the champions by 0-7 to 0-3 from there to the finish.

Conor Whelan, Evan Niland (three frees), Cathal Mannion, and Joe Canning (two, one free) were on target for Shane O’Neill’s side coming down the stretch to inflict on Limerick their biggest defeat since falling to the same county in the 2017 League semi-final - 10 points the difference on that occasion.

As they were at the final whistle, it was Galway who were the more content at the interval break, the winners in front by 0-14 to 1-8. But it wouldn’t have been the scoreline alone that pleased the Galway management.

The Galway rearguard was successful in stymieing the Limerick attack for large swathes of the opening half, the All-Ireland champions devoid of their usual fluency as they came out second best in the majority of duels in the opposition half.

Limerick’s inability to ignite in attack was captured in the half-time stat showing the visitors to Salthill managed just four first-half scores from play.

And were it not for Seamus Flanagan’s 27th-minute goal, the Treatymen would have found themselves far more than three in arrears at the break.

Galway enjoyed a double scores 0-10 to 0-5 advantage when Flanagan, set up by Gearoid Hegarty, drilled low past Eanna Murphy. The hosts, through Niland (three frees), Whelan (0-2), Ja Mannion, and David Burke, had struck seven of the game’s previous nine points to put clear water between the sides.

And even though their lead was eaten into by the aforementioned Flanagan major, a Niland free shoved their advantage back out to three subsequent to the green flag.

A three-in-a-row burst between 30 and 34 minutes stretched Galway to five in front and while their lead fluctuated between there and the finish line, they never let go of the inside lane.

Scorers for Galway: E Niland (0-14, 0-14 frees); C Whelan (0-3); J Canning (0-2, 0-1 free), D Burke, C Mannion (0-2 each); B Concannon, J Mannion, N Burke (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: D Reidy (0-8, 0-7 frees); A Gillane (0-4, 0-2 free); S Flanagan (1-0); G Hegarty, P Casey (0-2 each); D Byrnes (0-1 free).

Galway: E Murphy; S Loftus, G McInerney, J Fitzpatrick; A Tuohey, P Mannion, F Burke; D Burke, C Mannion; J Cooney, E Niland, B Concannon; J Mannion, N Burke, C Whelan.

Subs: J Coen for D Burke (35 +3); D Morrissey for Loftus (47); J Canning for J Cooney, S Cooney for Tuphey (both 49); J Flynn for J Mannion (55).

Limerick: N Quaid; A Costello, D Morrissey, R English; D Byrnes, K Hayes, B Nash; W O’Donoghue, B O’Grady; G Hegarty, C Lynch, D Reidy; C O’Neill, S Flanagan, P Casey.

Subs: D O’Donovan for O’Grady, A Gillane for O’Neill (both HT); B Ryan for English (55); A Breen for Casey (60); T Morrissey for Reidy (63).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).