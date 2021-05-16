Daniel Walsh's debut goal sets Clare on course for victory over Laois

The left-half-back scored 1-2 on his senior inter-county debut
Daniel Walsh's debut goal sets Clare on course for victory over Laois

Clare's Daniel Walsh. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sun, 16 May, 2021 - 17:58
Joe O Muircheartaigh, Cusack Park

NFL Division 2 South: Clare 1-16 Laois 0-12 

A strong beginning the second quarter by Clare in which they bagged 1-3 within the space of 10 minutes laid the foundations for an impressive seven-point Division 2 win over Laois in Cusack Park.

The high-point of that scoring surge was a sweeping 24th-minute move that began with keeper Stephen Ryan’s kick-out and ended up with left-half-back Daniel Walsh marking his senior inter-county debut with a brilliant goal.

This strike helped Clare into a 1-8 to 0-5 interval lead against a Laois side that relied on full-forward Donie Kingston to keep them in touch and from there, nothing other than a comfortable victory for Colm Collins’ side was on the cards.

With captain Eoin Cleary bringing his tally to 0-10 in the second half, Clare had plenty in hand against a disappointing Laois side that never raised a gallop when playing with the advantage of a healthy breeze.

Scorers for Clare: E Cleary (0-10, 4 frees, 1 ’45, 1 sideline); D Walsh (1-2); K Sexton, C O’Connor, D Tubridy (free), P Lillis (0-1 each).

Scorers for Laois: D Kingston (0-5, 2 frees); G Walsh (0-3, 2 frees); C Begley, N Corbett (free), P Kingston, B Byrne (0-1 each).

Clare: S Ryan; C Russell, C Brennan, E Collins; C O’Dea, S Collins, D Walsh; D O’Neill, C O’Connor; D Bohannon, E Cleary, P Lillis; G Cooney, J Malone, K Sexton. 

Subs: J McGann for Malone (4), D Tubridy for Sexton (half-time), A Sweeney for E Collins (54), E McMahon for O’Neill (54), A Griffin for Cooney (63), I Ugwueru for O’Dea (66), C Murray for Lillis (66).

Laois: N Corbett; R Pigott, M Timmons, G Dillon; T Collins, C Begley, P O’Sullivan; J O’Loughlin, K Lillis; E Lowry, P Kingston, D O’Reilly; M Barry, D Kingston, E O’Carroll. 

Subs: G Walsh for O’Reilly (half-time), B Byrne for Lowry (45), B Daly for Lillis (54), M Keogh for Barry (54), E Buggie for Collins (62), R Munnelly for P Kingston (66), S Bolger for Timmons (66).

Referee: M Flaherty (Galway)

More in this section

Jordan Morris and Boidu Sayeh 16/5/2021 Meath end two year wait for a League win
Niall Murphy 23/6/2018 Tony McEntee's Sligo open with victory over Leitrim
Sean Jones is tackled 16/5/2021 Armagh make winning return to life in Division 1 against Monaghan
#clare gaa#gaelic football#leinster gaa
Darren Morrissey and Adrian Breen 16/5/2021

Galway end Limerick's 14-game unbeaten run with polished performance

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices