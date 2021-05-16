Tony McEntee's Sligo open with victory over Leitrim

AFL Division 4 North: Sligo 2-19 Leitrim 0-18

An improved second-half display capped by well-taken goals from Niall Murphy and Cian Lally gave Tony McEntee his first win as Sligo boss over Connacht neighbours Leitrim at Markievicz Park.

Both sides produced thrilling phases of play and scores in the opening period, with neither side completely dominating.

Leitrim edged matters at half-time, 0-12 to 0-11, with Keith Beirne (0-5) and Darragh Rooney (0-4) their standout finishers, but their position was undermined by a straight red for Aidan Flynn in first-half stoppage time.

Sligo, vibrant when Conor Griffin and Lally got involved, could have goaled three times in the first half. David Quinn lashed a shot over, with goalbound efforts from Paul McNamara and Lally denied by Leitrim goalkeeper Brendan Flynn.

Sligo turned things around significantly in the second half and were in control once Murphy netted in the 59th minute which made it 1-15 to 0-13.

Scorers for Sligo: S Carrabine (0-6, 5 frees); N Murphy (1-3, 0-1 mark); C Lally (1-2); D Quinn, R Óg Murphy (0-2 each); C Griffin, D Conlon, P Naughton, E Kilgannon (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Leitrim: K Beirne (0-8, 3 frees); D Rooney (0-4, 1 free, 1 mark); M Plunkett (0-3); E Sweeney, D Wrynn, C Nolan (0-1 each).

Sligo: E Kilgannon, R Feehily, E McGuinness, E Lyons, K Cawley, P McNamara, P Laffey, D Cummins, P Kilcoyne, D Quinn, C Lally, C Griffin, S Carrabine, N Murphy, R Óg Murphy.

Subs: P O'Connor for C Griffin, 36; N Rooney for S Carrabine, 52; G Gorman for D Cummins, 59; M Gordon for P Laffey, 59; P Naughton for N Murphy, 59; N Mullen for E Lyons, 59.

Leitrim: B Flynn, J Gilheany, C Reynolds, A Flynn, P Maguire, O Madden, C McGloin, D McGovern, D Bruen, S Quinn, D Wrynn, M Plunkett, D Rooney, K Beirne, E Sweeney.

Subs: C Dolan for O Madden, 48: T Prior for E Sweeney, 56; S Moran for D McGovern, 60; K Keegan for C McGloin, 70; R O'Rourke for S Quinn, 70+2; N McGovern for D Rooney, 70+2.

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)