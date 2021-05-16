Wexford fire two goals in a minute to spark comeback win over Clare

Brian Lohan's side led by 1-19 to 0-14 as late as the 61st minute
Wexford fire two goals in a minute to spark comeback win over Clare

Clare and Wexford players contest a loose ball. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sun, 16 May, 2021 - 14:33
John Fogarty

CLARE 1-21 WEXFORD 2-19 

Wexford came back from eight points down to claim a remarkable one-point win over Clare in Cusack Park.

With Aidan McCarthy and Aaron Shanagher starring for the home side, it appeared they were going to put their Antrim woes behind them as they led by 1-19 to 0-14 as late as the 61st minute.

However, Liam Corry’s red card for a chop on Rory O’Connor was crucial as Simon Donohoe slotted in Wexford’s first goal two minutes later after being teed up beautifully by David Dunne. Lee Chin added another three-pointer in the following minute following a driving Rory O’Connor run.

Dunne levelled the game and by the time Chin pointed in the 69th minute Wexford had put together an unanswered 2-4.

Two McCarthy frees in the closing stages, the latter for a foul which saw Matthew O’Hanlon sent off for a second bookable offence, set up a tense finale but Rory O’Connor was on hand to convert a free from an acute angle won by his brother Jack.

Aside from Tony Kelly having to leave the field with a dead leg in the 29th minute, Clare had a most satisfactory first half. They led 0-6 to 0-3 at the first water break, direct ball into Shanagher up to that point working reasonably well.

It wasn’t until the 21st minute that Wexford scored from play. They were winning plenty of frees but Chin’s radar was off as he struck five wides. At the other end, Clare had five different scorers from play by the 32nd minute and they didn’t post a wide until the third extra minute of the half.

With three points from play on the bounce, Wexford narrowed the gap to two in first-half additional time only for Shanagher to undo all their good work. Catching and turning for goal, he was brought down by Joe O’Connor and the Wexford defender was sin-binned. Aidan McCarthy found the net with the resultant penalty to give Clare a five-point cushion at the break, 1-11 to 0-9.

Scorers for Clare: A. McCarthy (1-8, 1-0, 0-6 frees); C. Malone, T. Kelly (frees), A. Shanagher (0-3 each); D. Fitzgerald, M. Rodgers, I. Galvin, S. Meehan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: L. Chin (1-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65); R. O’Connor (0-6, 4 frees); S. Donohoe (1-0); D. Dunne (0-3); D. O’Keeffe, C. Flood, L. McGovern, S. Reck, G. Bailey (0-1 each).

CLARE: E. Quilligan; R. Hayes, C. Cleary, L. Corry; D. Ryan, J. Conlon (c), J. Browne; P. Fitzpatrick, T. Kelly; C. Malone, I. Galvin, D. Fitzgerald; A. Shanagher, A. McCarthy, M. Rodgers.

Subs for Clare: S. Meehan for T. Kelly (inj 29); C. Guilfoyle for M. Rodgers, R. Taylor for I. Galvin (both 63); S. Golden for P. Fitzpatrick (70).

Red card: L. Corry (straight, 57).

WEXFORD: M. Fanning; S. Reck, S. Donohoe, Joe O’Connor; K. Foley; C. Flood, G. Bailey, M. O’Hanlon; D. O’Keeffe, L. Chin; L. McGovern, A. Nolan, R. O’Connor; M. Dwyer, D. Dunne.

Subs for Wexford: L. Corry for S. Donohoe (temp 13-17); Jack O’Connor for Joe O’Connor (46); C. Hearne for A. Nolan, C. Devitt for M. Dwyer (both 51); H. Kehoe for D. Dunne (70).

Sin bin: Joe O’Connor (35+5).

Red card: M. O’Hanlon (second yellow, 70+2).

Referee: F. Horgan (Tipperary).

More in this section

Waterford v Carlow - Allianz Football League Division 3 North Round 1 Crowley nets cracker in comfortable Carlow win
A general view of a football 21/7/2019 Fermanagh tyros shock Ulster champions Cavan
Tipperary v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 2 Forde comes to Tipp's rescue as Rebels rue one that got away 
#clare gaa#wexford gaa#hurling
Waterford v Westmeath - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 2

Waterford hold off dogged Westmeath for three-point win

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices