Wexford fire two goals in a minute to spark comeback win over Clare

CLARE 1-21 WEXFORD 2-19

Wexford came back from eight points down to claim a remarkable one-point win over Clare in Cusack Park.

With Aidan McCarthy and Aaron Shanagher starring for the home side, it appeared they were going to put their Antrim woes behind them as they led by 1-19 to 0-14 as late as the 61st minute.

However, Liam Corry’s red card for a chop on Rory O’Connor was crucial as Simon Donohoe slotted in Wexford’s first goal two minutes later after being teed up beautifully by David Dunne. Lee Chin added another three-pointer in the following minute following a driving Rory O’Connor run.

Dunne levelled the game and by the time Chin pointed in the 69th minute Wexford had put together an unanswered 2-4.

Two McCarthy frees in the closing stages, the latter for a foul which saw Matthew O’Hanlon sent off for a second bookable offence, set up a tense finale but Rory O’Connor was on hand to convert a free from an acute angle won by his brother Jack.

Aside from Tony Kelly having to leave the field with a dead leg in the 29th minute, Clare had a most satisfactory first half. They led 0-6 to 0-3 at the first water break, direct ball into Shanagher up to that point working reasonably well.

It wasn’t until the 21st minute that Wexford scored from play. They were winning plenty of frees but Chin’s radar was off as he struck five wides. At the other end, Clare had five different scorers from play by the 32nd minute and they didn’t post a wide until the third extra minute of the half.

With three points from play on the bounce, Wexford narrowed the gap to two in first-half additional time only for Shanagher to undo all their good work. Catching and turning for goal, he was brought down by Joe O’Connor and the Wexford defender was sin-binned. Aidan McCarthy found the net with the resultant penalty to give Clare a five-point cushion at the break, 1-11 to 0-9.

Scorers for Clare: A. McCarthy (1-8, 1-0, 0-6 frees); C. Malone, T. Kelly (frees), A. Shanagher (0-3 each); D. Fitzgerald, M. Rodgers, I. Galvin, S. Meehan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: L. Chin (1-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65); R. O’Connor (0-6, 4 frees); S. Donohoe (1-0); D. Dunne (0-3); D. O’Keeffe, C. Flood, L. McGovern, S. Reck, G. Bailey (0-1 each).

CLARE: E. Quilligan; R. Hayes, C. Cleary, L. Corry; D. Ryan, J. Conlon (c), J. Browne; P. Fitzpatrick, T. Kelly; C. Malone, I. Galvin, D. Fitzgerald; A. Shanagher, A. McCarthy, M. Rodgers.

Subs for Clare: S. Meehan for T. Kelly (inj 29); C. Guilfoyle for M. Rodgers, R. Taylor for I. Galvin (both 63); S. Golden for P. Fitzpatrick (70).

Red card: L. Corry (straight, 57).

WEXFORD: M. Fanning; S. Reck, S. Donohoe, Joe O’Connor; K. Foley; C. Flood, G. Bailey, M. O’Hanlon; D. O’Keeffe, L. Chin; L. McGovern, A. Nolan, R. O’Connor; M. Dwyer, D. Dunne.

Subs for Wexford: L. Corry for S. Donohoe (temp 13-17); Jack O’Connor for Joe O’Connor (46); C. Hearne for A. Nolan, C. Devitt for M. Dwyer (both 51); H. Kehoe for D. Dunne (70).

Sin bin: Joe O’Connor (35+5).

Red card: M. O’Hanlon (second yellow, 70+2).

Referee: F. Horgan (Tipperary).