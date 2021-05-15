Dublin show powerful hand for Allianz League opener

All-Ireland champions Dublin have named 13 of the team that started last December's final win over Mayo for their opening Allianz Football League clash against Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park tomorrow.
Goalkeeper Evan Comerford gets the nod ahead of captain Stephen Cluxton while Cormac Costello replaces Dean Rock in attack.
There will be a notable absentee on the sideline as manager Dessie Farrell will not be in Dr Hyde Park as he serves a 12-week ban for Dublin's lockdown training breach.
Mick Galvin will replace him in the role this weekend.
Enda Smith captains the hosts in a side which contains the Murtagh brothers, Ciaran and Diarmuid along with
Shane Killoran who has battled back from a serious leg injury sustained last spring.
The Division 1 South fixture throws in at 1.45pm and will be broadcast live on TG4.