Dublin show powerful hand for Allianz League opener

There will be a notable absentee on the sideline as manager Dessie Farrell will not be in Dr Hyde Park as he serves a 12-week ban for Dublin's lockdown training breach.
Dublin show powerful hand for Allianz League opener

Cormac Costello is handed a start ahead of Dean Rock for Sunday's Allianz League clash with Roscommon

Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 14:58
Colm O’Connor

All-Ireland champions Dublin have named 13 of the team that started last December's final win over Mayo for their opening Allianz Football League clash against Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Evan Comerford gets the nod ahead of captain Stephen Cluxton while Cormac Costello replaces Dean Rock in attack.

There will be a notable absentee on the sideline as manager Dessie Farrell will not be in Dr Hyde Park as he serves a 12-week ban for Dublin's lockdown training breach.

Mick Galvin will replace him in the role this weekend.

Enda Smith captains the hosts in a side which contains the Murtagh brothers, Ciaran and Diarmuid along with 

Shane Killoran who has battled back from a serious leg injury sustained last spring.

The Division 1 South fixture throws in at 1.45pm and will be broadcast live on TG4.

DUBLIN:  Evan Comerford; Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne, Jonny Cooper; Eoin Murchan, John Small , Robert McDaid; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Niall Scully, Ciaran Kilkenny, Seán Bugler; Paddy Small, Con O’Callaghan, Cormac Costello.

ROSCOMMON Colm Lavin; David Murray, Fergal Lennon, Gary Patterson; Conor Hussey, Niall Daly, Brian Stack; Eddie Nolan, Shane Killoran; Niall Kilroy, Cathal Cregg, Enda Smith; Ciaran Murtagh, Donie Smith, Diarmuid Murtagh.

More in this section

Dublin v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay Football team news: Gavin Crowley starts at centre-back for Kerry as Cliffords link up in attack
Clare v Kerry - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship semi-final Times, TV details, team news, and predictions: All you need to know ahead of this weekend's Football League games
Galway Football Press Conference Kerry v Galway: Padraic Joyce’s return trip to a favourite learning ground
Dublin show powerful hand for Allianz League opener

Hurling team news: Kieran Kingston makes four changes to Cork team for Tipperary test

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices