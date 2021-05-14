Times, TV details, team news, and predictions: All you need to know ahead of this weekend's Football League games

SATURDAY

Division 1 North.

Tyrone v Donegal, O’Neill’s Healy Park, 5pm (J. McQullian, Cavan) Live TG4.

Start as you mean to go on should be the mantra for both teams although Donegal’s need to get one over their neighbours shouldn’t be as great as Tyrone particularly in the first game of the post-Harte era. Neither team should show too much a couple of months before a probable Ulster semi-final line-up but Tyrone will be expected to show more expansiveness.

Verdict: Tyrone.

Division 1 South.

Kerry v Galway, Austin Stack Park, 3pm (C. Lane, Cork) Live Eir Sports.

Galway were bitterly unlucky not to come away with something from last year’s corresponding clash just as they were when the pandemic arrested all their good work in the league. Both managers will want to pick up a win if only to give them a chance to try out players in one of their other two group matches. Peter Keane will likely target this and the Dublin game before tapering off closer to the Munster quarter-final but his players must oblige.

Verdict: Kerry.

Division 2 North.

Mayo v Down, Elverys MacHale Park, 2pm (F. Kelly, Longford) Live GAAGO.

Down won’t have many hang-ups about making this trip especially when Mayo have proven to be over generous hosts down through the years. In year three under Paddy Tally, Down should be a more evolved group but they will likely look to stifle Mayo. This is also year three in the second era of James Horan and as poor as Mayo have been at home there will be expectancy following a promising 2020 season.

Verdict: Mayo.

Division 2 South.

Cork v Kildare, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm (M. Deegan, Laois) Live Eir Sports).

All sorts of sideshows at play here as Ronan McCarthy returns to the sideline and Cian O’Neill looks to help him in downing his native county and former charges. Then there is the fact this is not being played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and maybe the Cork players will be keen to put on a show for their manager who took the brunt of the punishment for the illegal training session. Last year’s disjointed season didn’t help Jack O’Connor and the short pre-season may upset him again.

Verdict: Cork.

Division 3 North.

Longford v Derry, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5pm (J. Henry, Mayo) Live GAAGO.

Derry travel to face their bogey team but with Conor Glass in tow they are in a better position to exorcise some ghosts.

Verdict: Derry.

Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park, 7pm (M. McNally, Monaghan) Live GAAGO.

The return of Seán Quigley to the Fermanagh attack will sharpen it but Cavan, like Tipperary, know the best way to push on from 2020 is through this competition.

Verdict: Cavan.

Division 3 South.

Limerick v Tipperary, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 5pm (B. Griffin, Kerry) Live GAAGO.

The doubts over the fitness of Iain Corbett are worrying for Limerick but if they can call on him at some stage it will be a boost. Tipperary travel knowing as much as they are Munster champions they are facing a team who believe they could have done the same. The difference here may be that Tipperary have more finishers.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Division 4 North.

Louth v Antrim, Geraldines GFC, Dundalk, 3pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin) Live GAAGO.

Mickey Harte v Enda McGinley as it has been pitted and the Harte effect is clearly being believed as Louth are favourites to be promoted. Antrim though had a good run in Division 4 last year and McGinley has as good a base as Harte.

Verdict: Draw.

Division 4 South.

Waterford v Carlow, Fraher Field 7pm (J. Ryan, Cork) Live GAAGO.

Limited opportunities for Shane Ronayne to sink his teeth into the position with Waterford but there should be some indications of his work on Saturday evening. That said, Carlow should take the points.

Verdict: Carlow.

SUNDAY

Division 1 North.

Monaghan v Armagh, Brewster Park, 3pm (C. Branagan, Down) Live Sport TG4 YouTube.

No Seamus McEnaney on the sideline as he continues to serve his 12-week ban for Monaghan’s illegal training session. There will be plenty of interest here to see if Donie Buckley’s influence has already made an impression and some of Kieran Donaghy’s magic has rubbed off the Armagh players. Monaghan may have tried to steal a march on others but don’t underestimate Armagh’s determination to stay in the top flight.

Verdict: Draw.

Division 1 South.

Roscommon v Dublin, Dr Hyde Park, 1.45pm (D. O’Mahoney, Tipperary) Live TG4.

Mick Galvin mans the sideline in place of the suspended Dessie Farrell but it would be surprising if it isn’t a case of the same old Dublin here. Their record on the road is almost as impressive as it has been in Croke Park although they may show signs of rustiness. Steven Poacher’s involvement suggests Roscommon are attempting to be harder to break down.

Verdict: Dublin.

Division 2 North.

Meath v Westmeath, Páirc Tailteann, 3.45pm (B. Cawley, Kildare) Live GAAGO.

Nothing like a derby to get the season up and running and for Meath it simply must be the first step in getting back into a winning habit. Not since 2019 have they won a league game and if they are to make a quick return to Division 1 this is a game that should be won.

Verdict: Meath.

Division 2 South.

Clare v Laois, Cusack Park, 4pm (S. Lonergan, Tipperary) Live GAAGO.

Two of the most likeable managers around in Colm Collins and Mike Quirke face off here and with this trip in mind what was most interesting about last season was how impressive Quirke’s Laois were on the road. They squeaked out a win in Ennis 15 months ago and can pick up something again.

Verdict: Draw.

Division 3 South.

Wicklow v Offaly, Aughrim, 2pm (S. Mulhare, Laois) Live GAAGO.

The County Grounds of Aughrim may not be spoken of as a fortress as it was in Mick O’Dwyer’s time but they have a manager in Davy Burke who reinforced it. Offaly should be satisfied with a result.

Verdict: Draw.

Division 4 North.

Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park, 3pm (N. Cullen, Fermanagh) Live GAAGO.

Terry Hyland will hope his wiliness will count for something against Sligo’s new manager but Tony McEntee has been around the block and will hope a promising if inexperienced set of forwards can click first day out.

Verdict: Sligo.