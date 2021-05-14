Kieran Kingston makes four changes to Cork team for Tipperary test

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston has made four changes to his team for tomorrow’s Allianz League Division 1A clash against Tipperary.

Sean O’Leary Hayes, Robert Downey, Shane Kingston, and Alan Cadogan come into the side, with Sean O’Donoghue, Seamus Harnedy, and corner-forward pair Jack O’Connor and Shane Barrett the quartet from the starting team that overcame Waterford to lose out here.