Tim O’Mahony, half-back against Waterford, moves to midfield, while Darragh Fitzgibbon pushes up to the half-forward line
Kieran Kingston makes four changes to Cork team for Tipperary test

Cork's Shane Kingston scores his goal past Waterford goalkeeper Billy Nolan at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 21:01
Eoghan Cormican

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston has made four changes to his team for tomorrow’s Allianz League Division 1A clash against Tipperary.

Sean O’Leary Hayes, Robert Downey, Shane Kingston, and Alan Cadogan come into the side, with Sean O’Donoghue, Seamus Harnedy, and corner-forward pair Jack O’Connor and Shane Barrett the quartet from the starting team that overcame Waterford to lose out here.

Tim O’Mahony, half-back against Waterford, moves to midfield, while Darragh Fitzgibbon, who operated in the middle of the park last Sunday, pushes up to the half-forward line.

Cork: P Collins; N O’Leary, D Cahalane, S O’Leary Hayes; R Downey, M Coleman, N Cashman; B Hennessy, T O’Mahony; R O’Flynn, S Kingston, D Fitzgibbon; P Horgan, A Cadogan, L Meade.

