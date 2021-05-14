Bill Mullaney hopes Tipperary can continue their upward curve, starting against Cork

Mullaney couldn’t have asked for a better opening test: a Littlewoods Ireland League Division 1 Group 2 tie against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday
Tipperary manager Bill Mullaney. Picture: Laszlo Geczo, Inpho

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 18:30
Therese O’Callaghan

Bill Mullaney hopes Tipperary camogie’s upward curve continues its trajectory in the 2021 season.

Defeated in the last three All-Ireland semi-finals, Mullaney’s side are eager to build on a campaign that saw goalkeeper Áine Slattery along with defenders Mary Ryan and Karen Kennedy secure All-Stars in 2020.

He reasoned: “It is the pick of the first rounds. I’d say every manager in the country at the minute thinks we are all going well but we haven’t met anybody yet. We are looking forward.

“I don’t know are we looking forward to getting a game or getting out on a field. We are like new calves being let out. We are trying to move on. Move on in the development sense, improve our hurling and definitely improve our finishing. Overall we are trying to progress and trying to mature and develop our game and panel for the championship.”

These are changing — and exciting times for camogie with new rules in play while playing the game in one of the country’s top venues is another step in the right direction for the sport.

“Obviously coming from Tipp, you want to play in Semple Stadium. Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Croke Park, Gaelic Grounds, Semple Stadium — these are the fields you want to be playing on.

“Going to Cork, it is an honour. You know how good Cork are. We will respect them. But we won’t fear them. We are going down to play our own game and try and get the win out of it.”

With referees ready to implement the new rules, he says consistency is key.

“We have adapted them. But is it four steps today and five steps the next day? How much shoulder-to-shoulder contact it really is? I suppose the referees are still learning the new rules themselves.

“I’m sure Liz (referee Liz Dempsey) will put us to the pin of our collar on Saturday. Once the game is reffed consistently, that is all you can ask for.”

There is mixed news on the availability of dual stars Aishling Moloney and Aussie Rules AFLW Premiership winner Orla O’Dwyer. “Aishling won’t be back with us this year, she is concentrating on football. Orla isn’t back yet, she won’t be back until the end of May or early June.

“Ereena Fryday and Nicole Walsh are alright (recovered from injury that kept them out of last season’s championship semi-final), they are back in full training. We have a few other injuries at the minute as well.”

TIPPERARY (v Cork): Á Slattery; J Bourke, M Ryan, C Quirke; M Eviston, K Kennedy, A McGrath; E Fryday, K Blair; C Hennessy, N Walsh, G O’Brien; J Kelly, C Devane, C McIntyre.

Bill Mullaney hopes Tipperary can continue their upward curve, starting against Cork

